Ryzen 7000 Zen 4: when will they come out? First rumors narrow the field

AMD did not indicate a precise launch date for desktop CPUs Ryzen 7000 architecture-based Zen 4merely speaking generically of “second half of 2022“Six months is a long time, the launch could take place in July as in December, but the leaker Greymon55 (as Wccftech reports) it seems narrow the field and talk about an early debut.

The US company is reportedly preparing to reveal all the details of the case to the Computex 2022 in Taipei, which will take place towards the end of May (from 24 to 27), therefore formally still in Q2. In his Greymon55 tweets he talks about “launch date“, which suggests an immediate debut of both the new processors and the AM5 platforms.

The date indicated does not match with what was anticipated by AMD and, at the same time, it does not even fit with what happened in the past. Typically AMD uses Computex as a stage to present its innovations, aiming for a market debut no earlier than July. You should also take into consideration that if the Computex is held in attendance, the samples to the sector press must necessarily be sent before the event, well in advance and with the risk of leaks.

The only explanation for the alleged acceleration could relate to the will of anticipate the arrival of the new range of Intel CPUsthe 13th generation Raptor Lake Cores, and to refresh the lineup to offer more competition to current Alder Lake CPUs, especially in the mid-range of the market. The leaker claims that motherboards based on the new AM5 socket will be ready for the arrival of production of the first samples already in the course of this month.

In all this picture, the arrival of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D should not be forgottena processor expected in spring which could have a short media life and garner less interest than it should if AMD were to anticipate the Ryzen 7000 too much. Of course, anything can be: the Ryzen 7 5800X3D could represent the goodbye kiss to the AM4 platform and the company could produce a limited number of them of unit, as if it were a special edition. We will see, while waiting to learn more, below you will find a summary of the official information released so far on the Ryzen 7000 and the AM5 platforms.

Ryzen 7000 and AM5 socket motherboard, what we know so far

Ryzen 7000 CPUs for desktop systems, based on the new architecture Zen 4will be produced at 5 nanometers from TSMC and will be able to be installed on new motherboards with sockets AM5 (LGA 1718). In this regard, AMD has stated that it intends to replicate what has been done with the AM4 socket, thus ensuring a great longevity.

AMD has confirmed that the new 7000 series CPUs will support the DDR5 and they will have connectivity PCI Express 5.0. Also, and this is definitely good news for wallet-conscious, AMD remarked that cooling systems intended for AM4 platforms can also be installed on AM5 motherboards without problems.

During the conference at CES 2022 AMD showed a gameplay video with Halo Infinite, run by a pre-production Zen 4 processor, emphasizing that the cores all worked at 5 GHz, a sign of a good maturity of both the architecture and the productive process. Last but not least, AMD is working on Ryzen Acceleratored Memory Profile (RAMP), an opponent of Intel XMP 3.0.



