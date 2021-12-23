Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000WX, are these the technical specifications?

The indiscretions about Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000WX. After the names of five based models that emerged in the past few hours, the German site Igor’s Lab has released what could be the complete specifications of the new Zen 3 CPUs for workstations, also known by the code name Chagall.

Compatible with platforms equipped with sWRX8 socket and WRX80 chipset, these CPUs could be officially unveiled on January 4 at CES in Las Vegas (along with other products) ahead of a March 2022 debut. Below are possible specifications based on leaked data:

CPU Core Thread Base Clock Boost Clock max L3 cache PCIe 4.0 lanes TDP AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX 64 128 2.7 GHz 4.55 GHz 256 MB 128 280W AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5975WX 32 64 3.6 GHz 4.55 GHz 128 MB 128 280W AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5965WX 24 48 3.8 GHz 4.55 GHz 128 MB 128 280W AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5955WX 16 32 4 GHz 4.55 GHz 64 MB 128 280W AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5945WX 12 24 4.1 GHz 4.55 GHz 64 MB 128 280W

As anticipated, the models will go from 12 to 64 cores with a default TDP of 280W. The flag bearer will be the Threadripper PRO 5995WX with 64 cores and 128 threads, eight channels of DDR4-3200 memory and 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes. Compared to the current 3995WX, the differences should affect the architecture (Zen 3 vs Zen 2) and frequencies, with the maximum boost which should go from 4.2 to 4.55 GHz.

At the moment there does not seem to be any HEDT versions of these CPUs compatible with the sTRX4 socket motherboard and TRX40 chipset. It is not clear why, but it cannot be ruled out that AMD has decided to wait for Intel’s rumored return to the sector with Sapphire Rapids CPU server derivatives to respond in turn with new Threadrippers, perhaps Zen 3 equipped with 3D V- technology. Cache.

