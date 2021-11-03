(S) Seen from afar – Genoa must start from itself, from being Genoa

Genoa must start from itself, from being Genoa.

Genoa have not won at home since last April 24: 2-0 in the derby against Spezia. The immediately preceding victory dates back to Genoa Napoli 2-1 on February 6th. The Grifone in 2021 won in Marassi only 4 games out of 17; and only 1 in the last 13 matches (Genoa – Spezia).

Better not go if extending the analysis also to the “Maran” period. The Grifone in the entire 2020-2021 season won only 5 home games. And still zero in this championship.

Genoa in their last 24 home games have collected 5 wins, 10 draws and 9 defeats. A loot of 25 points out of 72 available with an average of points per game slightly less than 1.

This internal performance is incredible if you think about how the Grifone, in its history, has always built its rankings at the Ferraris.

The lair of the Griffin has become a land of conquest for more or less everyone. The Marassi effect has disappeared. And it is too simplistic to trivialize this aspect by reducing it to the “closed doors due to Covid” of the past season.

The real problem is that Genoa no longer has its own identity. The symbolic players are few (Criscito), perhaps not even owners (Pandev).

Once you recognized Genoa because it had players who were fond of Genoa, pugnacious, fighters. I am thinking of the various Testoni, Onofri, Marco Rossi, Stellini, Milanetto, Juric, Ruotolo, Torrente, Nappi, Skuhravy, Bortolazzi. Warriors who were first from Genoa and then footballers.

Coming to Marassi has always been a problem for everyone. Even the great champions were afraid when they faced the Griffin at home. Those who are not convinced should go and reread the statements made by Patrick Evra, not just any, a few years ago on the environment of the transfers to the Ferraris.

Probably Ballardini is not a suitable coach to build the game and the squad is very incomplete.

But we are convinced that Genoa do not win at home because they are no longer themselves, they no longer frighten anyone.

Years of players bought and sold, of revolving doors, of capital gains, have destroyed the identity of Genoa. The players arrive and know that in 6-10 months they will be elsewhere.

The brick on which to rebuild is the DNA of Genoa, which the old company management has completely destroyed.



