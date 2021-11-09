(S) Seen from afar – Sheva and Tassotti, reconstruct the DNA of the old Genoa

Genoa, with the signing of Andrij Shevchenko, begins a new course, which seems to be very different from what has been seen to date.

The signing of the former Golden Ball is a great technical blow but also a media blow. Sheva, albeit very young, is the coach of an important national team that has managed to lead, for the first time in its history, to the quarter-finals of a European. Sheva knows the Italian league very well and is a person loved by everyone.

We believe the figure of Mauro Tassotti is especially important for Genoa. The former defender, in addition to being the manager of AC Milan’s Primavera, was the second of great coaches such as Cesare Maldini, Ancelotti, Leonardo, Allegri, Seedorf and even Inzaghi. The excellent Mauro has crossed a thousand fields and won more than anything. Tassotti, in addition to being technically strong and very tactically disciplined, was above all a warrior.

And he will surely remember how coming down to Genoa, even in a stellar AC Milan, was always damned complicated because you were going to face a combative team, never tame, which managed to throw their heart over the obstacle to overcome their technical limits.

The Griffin at the Ferraris was always an ugly beast to face: he always found the strength to fight on every ball, as if it were the last, driven by the passion of his own people, of his own people.

Dear Mauro Tassotti, Genoa today is no longer Genoa, and the home results prove it.

My personal, unsolicited piece of advice I would like to give you is to try, as a great warrior that you are, to reconstruct the DNA of the Old Griffin.

Genoa, in the few victories and in the many defeats, has always been first and foremost Genoa, with its charge of desperate love and a suffering dream.

Only those who suffer learn to love, we suffer, we love you, and with you we will grow up again.



