Sabatini: “De Rossi does not arrive. Fazio owner with Spalletti, I don’t mention him by chance “- Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

Walter Sabatini in recent days he became the new sporting director of Salerno and today took part in the press conference of the presentation. Among the questions could not miss one on the confirmation of the rumors they saw de Rossi running for the bench of the Campania club. “He is like a son, but he will not be able to arrive also for a technical question. He is not authorized to do so. But now there is a coach who is training, on Tuesday he will be in the locker room with me and he deserves respect“the ex said Bologna which he did not fail to warn Colantuono: “I have a feeling of affection for him, but now I can’t afford it. There are so many evaluations that I am doing, we will see what energy it will put into us and together we will evaluate the results. I’m not only interested in winning or losing, but a team that gives its soul on the pitch“. The sports director then recalled his experiences with the Roma coaches:” Ryou will remember the battle in Rome not to change Garcia, I had a feeling of gratitude thanks to the record of consecutive victories gained the previous season. Then things didn’t go well: I hesitated a lot, but then I called Spalletti who, in my opinion, had a lot of impact as evidenced by the 87 points. And Fazio was the center of that Rome“Reference to the Argentine is not accidental given the market rumors of the last few days.