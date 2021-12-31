Sabatini dreams of Napoli, who can ‘free’ Giuntoli for Juve: our rumors confirmed | First page

There’s awhich is already going crazy, that of the players, despite the official reopening is set for next January 3 and one equally worthy of consideration that in the coming months could redefine some internal balances in various Serie A clubs.. In today’s interview granted to Tuttosport, the former manager of the technical area of ​​Bolognain recent days.

SABATINI’S DREAM – The relationship between Aurelio De Laurentiis and Cristiano Giuntoli hasn’t been idyllic for some time and Napoli is looking for a new transfer man for next season. Sabatini’s is one of the profiles under consideration (together with that of Giovanni Sartori, in turn protagonist of more than a few frictions with Gian Piero Gasperini) thanks to the excellent relations with the blue coach Luciano Spalletti and its recognized ability to find low-cost talent around the world. A peculiarity that goes well with the cost reduction policy that De Laurentiis has in mind for the Napoli of the future.

THE JUVE ON GIUNTOLI – For a Sabatini ready to get back on track there is a Giuntoli willing to take new professional challenges into consideration and it was we at CalcioMercato.com who revealed how the “new” Juventus, looking for a real successor to Fabio Paratici despite the recent change with Federico Cherubini, he has already had contacts with the current sporting director of Napoli, however under contract with the De Laurentiis club until June 2024.