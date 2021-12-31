Sabatini: ‘Juve, why didn’t you take Dzeko? Now Icardi is fine with Dybala. I would leave from Turin or Naples’ | First page

Walter Sabatini has his say on the market. The sports director ex Lazio, Palermo, Rome, Inter, Sampdoria and Bologna declared in an interview with Tuttosport: “I am disappointed with how it ended in Bologna. I did not leave voluntarily, it was President Saputo to show me the door and I have not raised the barricades despite the year of contract. I would like to start from historical clubs that in some way resemble me, such as Torino or Napoli “.

“If we talk about a top club, let’s assume Chelsea so in Italy no one is offended, I would try to take Dybala immediately. I imagine that many would turn up their noses claiming that Paulo is not made for the Premier. But Dybala is made for football: he is someone who, with his inimitable plays, lights up joy, teammates, fans. Unfortunately, in the last year it has been affected by many stops. Juventus is right to keep it tight “.

“I respect everyone’s opinions, but those who call Rabiot a poor or mediocre midfielder are reckless. I haven’t changed my mind about Adrien!, but he has a flaw: when he plays badly, by characteristics he is one that you notice and take the whistles. There are many other players who go unnoticed when they hurt. If we talk about top clubs with important availabilities, I would take it. OtherwiseMy first two midfielders on the list would be Pobega of Turin and Frattesi of Sassuolo. Pobega seems like a player of other times, never in an identity crisis: the others put on make-up, but he is true to himself. I think that Milan, after the excellent year with Spezia, wanted him to make a further step to Toro, but from next year I will see him as the owner of the Rossoneri. ”

“Does Juventus dream of Vlahovic? In the meantime, we must congratulate Corvino, that this extraordinary bomber brought him to Florence at the age of 17. Vlahovic belongs to the category of decisive forwards: I put him on a par with the almost peers Mbappé and Haaland. And I also put Osimhen in it. Vlahovic is ideal for any big European. In January he stays in Florence. In the summer I see him in England or Bayern, as Lewandowski’s heir. But don’t make me think of the Polish bomber. Maybe that’s my biggest market regret. At the time of Palermo, when Lewandowski was still playing in a Polish Serie B club, agent Sergio Berti told me about him. I liked it and tried to catch him, but Robert told us he preferred to play another year in Poland to have more continuity. My remorse is that I stopped at this message and did not fly to his house to convince him in person “.

“I worked with Dzeko in Rome: besides being a champion, he is an extraordinary guy. The decision of Marotta, Ausilio and Inzaghi to take Dzeko after Lukaku was far-sighted. I don’t understand why Juventus did not think of Dzeko for the post Ronaldo. With a trident Dybala-Dzeko-Chiesa now the bianconeri would have many more goals, more points and certainly Inter would have several fewer. In the end, Dzeko could prove to be the scudetto shot. ”

“How would I see Icardi at Juventus? I had Mauro at Inter and I was able to study him closely. First of all he is a very good father and Wanda is the mother of his children. Then Icardi on the pitch is a speculator of the penalty area, he first understands where the ball arrives. THEn Italy will always score 25 goals, even at the age of 50… And in any case the possible quarrels are not on the pitch “.

“I have always thought of Scamacca as the center forward of the Roma of the future and now he could very well be. Unfortunately, when Scamacca was in the Allievi, I did everything to keep him, even offering him a first team contract. But the family lived on the outskirts of Rome and wanted to have this experience in Holland, at PSV. Maybe Gianluca in Juve would not make a difference in the short term like Icardi, but he is nearing completion and will become a top. Self in Italy the best center forward is Vlahovic, Scamacca is the second “.

“Pogba? If we make a purely technical speech, would he be the ideal player for Roma or Milan. Not for Juventus? The return horses are dangerous.” That said, you are never wrong with Pogba: he is still a fantastic midfielder. At Juventus or Milan I would see Svanberg well, but Bologna will never sell him in January. Svanberg can play two, play the half-winger in the midfield with three: he has intuitions, snatches, scores. In the past I spoke with Leonardo for PSG and with Ancelotti, at the time of Everton “.

“Lucca of Pisa? If I were at the helm of a great club I would have doubts, but the player is strong. “

“Moro from Catania? He scores a lot, but I still haven’t got a precise idea. ”

“The next Golden Boy? Watch out for Hickey of Bologna. And I’m not saying this to take credit for myself: Bigon and Zunino took it before I arrived “.

“Among the emerging coaches, apart from Juric which is also confirming itself to Taurus and which I have touched in the past, my favorites are Zanetti from Venezia and Andreazzoli from Empoli. ”