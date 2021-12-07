Sports

Sabatini: “Zhang in China, a demigod, a nauseating economic power. Capital gains? Who is wrong … “

Walter Sabatini, former coordinator of Suning Sports and manager of Inter, touched on various topics, including his past in the Nerazzurri

Interviewed by Radio Radio, Walter Sabatini, former coordinator of Suning Sports and manager of Inter, touched on various topics, including his past in the Nerazzurri with Suning. Here are his words:

THE CHAMPIONSHIP – “Up until a month ago, I bet on Napoli for the Scudetto and I confirm my idea. Now they have many injuries, but Spalletti will find a solution. Inter are happy right now, Milan can stay at the top until the end. championship is lively and stimulating “.

GAINS – “Capital gains? Those of Roma have always been clear and clean, real. I am pleased today because I see that many were rigged, as I discover today. Football will not stop for this, as long as there are the penalties that must be there. But football belongs to the people and people will always defend it. “

THE PRESIDENTS – “Zamparini, Lotito, Pallotta, Zhang: who is the most difficult to work with? I saw the power of Zhang in China, he was a demigod, he was not even considered a human being. A nauseating economic power”.

