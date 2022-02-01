Sabatini’s balance sheet: “Moderately satisfied. Ok Perotti. I bet 7%… ”- Salernitana News

“We have achieved the objectives set. I’m not excited, but I’m moderately satisfied “. Thus begins Walter Sabatini in commenting on his work in the transfer market. In fifteen days, the sporting director of Grenade formalized ten purchases to turn Salernitana like a sock, with the aim of accomplishing a feat: “Young players have arrived, the problem will be assembling the new ones already in view of Monday’s match. We will have little time and this worries me a little. I have no doubts about the quality of the new arrivals, they are strong. The instant team was characterized by some forced choices, intensifying the experience with the youth for the future of Salernitana. It would be a dream to achieve salvation with this melting pot of experienced and young kids. We have taken strong players who will surprise. The strong players will not need time, but the pitch and will immediately understand the dynamics “.

Perotti announcement and Ribéry question

The manager announced another blow, that of Diego Perotti: “It’s not official yet, but we’ve got it all figured out. Perotti is a champion. He has been troubled for years, but he has recovered well “. Chapter Ribéry. Sabatini clarified the dynamics: “Ribéry had asked to leave, but then he changed his mind. I am happy because he is a champion and he will be able to give us a great hand. Perotti, Verdi and Ribéry have similar characteristics, but I prefer to have strong players in competition than not to have them “.

Newcomers

Sabatini then analyzed all the profiles of the players, department by department, who will wear the Salernitana shirt: “The two forwards are very mobile. Mikael he is someone who is respected, has an important physique. Mousset starts farther away but cuts very well towards the door. I’m glad to greens. Bohinen it will struggle at first but it will bring out its qualities. He has a great left, kicks well on goal and is precise in the transmission of the ball. Dragusin he has already played in Sampdoria and will do well. At the last we gave up Izzoit could have been important to the cause, but for a variety of reasons we have not been able to close. Radovanovic he will have to guarantee us experience and solidity in front of the defense. Ederson he is one who “runs” forward to look for the door but it is his quality. The backbone is defined, with all due respect to those who were already there. They will have to accept the new arrivals and compete. Behind came the “commander”, Fazio has a tendency to register and coordinate the department. He too comes from a long inactivity, but as soon as he is in condition he will give us solidity. I would have gladly reported Iannoni from Ancona. He would have been very convenient for technique and racing, but we were unable to agree with the club “.

Load salvation

The former Roma ds finally sounded the charge towards the goal of salvation: “I want to reassure the fans and thank the president who gave me the resources and the opportunity to work like never before in my career. I am happy and there are all the conditions to fight to the end. From tomorrow a new season will start, I will watch the first training session all together. I am confident, but I am not deluding myself. It makes me angry to see that many media think we are 93% dead. In one of my personal events I had a 20% chance of surviving and I played it, winning. Also on this occasion I keep my 7% and I will play it with everyone. I hope that the fans will always give strength and confidence to the team from next Monday. Without the people of Salerno we have no chance, but I know the answer will be important “.