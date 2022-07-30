Sabrina Carpenter tells her truth in ‘Because I liked a boy’

He told his truth. After being labeled as responsible for the rupture between Olivia Rodrigo Y Joshua Bassett, sabrina carpenter released ‘Becaused i liked a boy’, a song in which she talks about her experience of being cyberbullied and harassed by the media and fans of Olivia and Joshua, who blamed her for causing the couple to break up and that Olivia Rodrigo would end up with a broken heart.

In the video clip, Sabrina Carpenter appears as one of the stars of a circus. However, she sees how people and her circus companions begin to make things up about her, as they harass her and end up waiting for the tiger, which would represent fame and the media, to eat her. “Tell me what I am, because I have no choice, all because I liked a boy”, mentions one of the verses of the song.

With this theme, Sabrina seeks to express her feelings about the damage received by the media and the labels they put on her without taking into account her version of the story.

“It was very therapeutic to write that song in retrospect and say, ‘Wow, one thing leads to another and things can really get out of hand.’ So many people have probably dealt with being labeled as something they’re not. It’s frustrating.” because you want to do something about it. But if you do something, people get angry and if you don’t, they get angry,” Sabrina Carpenter told Rolling Stone magazine.

“One of my favorite movies is Easy A, and I was imagining the character of Emma Stone because she was labeled to be something. It’s a weirdly powerful movie in a way. She uses humor to deflect her pain and what she’s going through and I do too,” added the actress.

