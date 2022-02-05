Sabrina Ferilli’s monologue in Sanremo- Corriere.it

The full text of Sabrina Ferilli’s non-monologue in the 2022 edition of the Sanremo Festival

Amadeus, come with me. I don’t have monologues tonight. When I learned that there was this possibility, I asked myself some questions. I asked myself: do you have a monologue? These have been two very hard years, where we have also made many monologues, and moreover many topics have been treated over the years and also by my other talented colleagues.

And then I started thinking about what I could say, taking advantage of this space. I used to have these small family gatherings, thinking about the issues, civil, social, about humanity, which seemed difficult to make a lineup.

I said to myself: it speaks of families, an important theme, of women who do a lot to keep them going, they have children, they work, they educate, articulate stuff, the role of women in families. But I said to myself: I don’t have children, I am an established actress, I also have a wealthy husband. Why do I have to go to everyone on the balls so, immediately, I said to myself: not the case?

I said to myself: I’m talking about men, who have too much power, who too often decide for women, who cover all the roles of the hierarchy. I said: I ask if I can do this monologue, to the men who command? I don’t think it’s the case.

They advised me: we are dealing with a topic that involves everyone, beauty. No the beauty of the donkey, the one you like: no, the deepest one, the inner beauty, of imperfection … but I know four days that I eat roots for it gets inside I’m dressed, and I didn’t have great credibility, be credible. They say: beauty happens, but you also work a lot on it, not that it happens.

They told me: it speaks of loves, even of suffocating ones, of amorous addictions. But I said to myself: here is Amadeus who has a couple profile on social media, that if you write to him you must first write to Giovanna, that you say, if these are not addictions! Then there is Morandi that the one without Anna not even knows puts a post on instagram and at times gets disqualified ‘, as soon as he moves by himself.

Then I thought about other important issues; of feminism, of body positivity, of mansplaining, of schwa, of inclusion. These are important topics: but to talk about these topics it is necessary for those who really get their hands dirty on them, who study them, know them, and maybe from a little less sparkling stages than this one. I am respectful of the skills of others, everyone has to talk about what they know, otherwise here in Sanremo in the girth I would have written myself as an actress, and then a virologist, football coach, expert in natural disasters, which are roughly all the themes of the average Italian on social networks. They know how to talk about everything, everything: it also takes courage.

And so they said to me: what are you doing, aren’t you talking?

And then they told me he talks about warming the earth, overpopulation, wage disparity … but in the end I said to myself: why must my presence necessarily be linked to a problem tonight? I am wrong? But why do you have to associate yourself with a cosmic problem to stay here?

Why do I have to seek meaning in my presence beyond what I am? I am here for my work, my choices, my loves, my profession, the tenacity with which I took what I had to.

And so the best things that could accompany me on this stage tonight are this one, and I think they are the ones that can accompany all women, everywhere: our history.

Clearly if I have chosen this path, it is not that I do not really know what is happening, how many things need to be changed, how many to fix, I am not one of those fools like in Leonardo DiCaprio’s Don’t look up film that while the comet points straight towards the Earth turns away or goes to Telegram to see what happens. Well, no, I’m not one of them. I’m in my line. that I simply chose this path, of lightness because, as Calvino said, in such difficult times you have to know how to glide over things with a heart without boulders, and because lightness is not superficiality.