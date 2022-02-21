Sabrina Sabrok offers Belinda to work on hot videos to pay off her debts | VIDEO

Well the saying goes “God squeezes, but does not hang” and this seems to happen to Belindawho after his breakup with Christian Nodal it was revealed that he has financial problems; however, no matter how dark the picture may seem, there is always a way out and in this case it could be sabrina sabrok.

It turns out that Argentina, upon learning of the singer’s situation, offered her to participate in her production company through slightly risque videos:

“Propose to Belinda that if she wants to participate in my production company, now that she’s single, obviously the doors are open… obviously it would be to do a lesbian or things alone. It doesn’t have to be something like that super extreme at first. It might be something like this to start with. I think she is an open-minded woman, who has no inhibitions.”

How much would you pay Belinda if she agreed to work with her?

Being millionaire debts, it would be difficult for the model to help Belinda; however, she assured that as long as he agrees to work with her, she would pay him whatever: “Whatever he asks for. I don’t know how I do it, but I get it no matter what. Let him tell me how much and I’ll get it, let’s see how he does it.” we do,” he declared for the Ajusco television station.

What did you think about the famous engagement ring?

After the famous breakup of the singers, many topics were discussed that revolved around them and one of the most controversial was the fate of the engagement ring, whose value is 3 million dollars (60 million pesos). In this case, the opinion was divided and while some believed that he should keep it, others mentioned that it would be best if he returned it to the interpreter of “Adiós amor”.

In the case of Sabrina Sabrok she considered that the fate of the jewel It would be perfect if you use it to help transsexual people or people who need to have surgery to change their sex.

