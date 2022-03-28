Sabrina Veretout, party with Covid but responds to criticism: “Go f ******”

ROME – Birthday party and Covid , not quite a perfect match. Indeed, to be condemned since those who test positive should put themselves in isolation and wait to return negative before having contact with other people. Sabrina Veretout instead for his birthday he decided not only to break the rules, but also to advertise everything on his social networks.

Influencer for hobby, the wife of the Roma midfieldera witnessed everything through Instagram stories and posts. Two days ago you turned 29 and organized a party in Monte Carlo with family, friends and relatives. Once there she found out she was positive but instead of isolating herself she decided to celebrate anyway birthday: “I’m positive, but it’s my day”, wrote a photo below that portrayed her with a hairdresser. Then many videos of the celebrations with Jordan Veretout, her relatives and friends: all without mask.

After criticisms arrived in the last few hours (some heavy and undoubtedly to be condemned), Sabrina Veretout decided to publish some message screens arrived on the social profile, then a message from her while she is resting in bed. After showing the middle finger he wrote: “You can call all the newspapers, I don’t give a damn! You can insult me, but when you start insulting my family I become a lion. Go f *****. If I open my mouth I swear I’ll shut up your ass ** “. A message that has left the Roma fans and others even more surprised.