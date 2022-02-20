Sacaza gives victory to Honduras Progreso against Vida and approaches salvation

The Honduran Progress caresses salvation after giving a tremendous blow in La Ceiba by beating Vida 2-0 in a duel corresponding to matchday 6 of the 2022 Closing Tournament of the National League.

his highest figure Christian Javier Sacaza showed up when he was needed most and showed off with a double being a triumph that allows them to dream of saving the category.

In the fight not to descend, the Perla del Ulúa team it reached 24 points, leaving the relegation for two teams: La Real Sociedad (20 pts) and Platense, which is last with 12 units.

Although this Sunday both Real Sociedad and Platense will be facing each other in the city of Tocoa in a key duel for not relegation.

Those of John Jairo López achieved their second consecutive victory since they previously won 2-1 to the Marathon and in the current classification they are already in fourth place with 9 units.

The coconut trees of Vida, for their part, do not have a good time since in this Clausura 2022 they have lost on three occasions, so they are in seventh place with just 7 pts.

The game played at the Ceibeño stadium lacked good football and proof of this is that the emotions came until the final stretch.

At 85 minutes, the La Ceiba team was left with ten after the expulsion of the Colombian attacker Rafael Agamez after a strong tackle on Daniel Quiroz.

When it seemed that we were going without goals, the magic of Cristian Sacaza, the best soccer player of Honduras Progreso, arrived.

The 86th minute passed, Sacaza entered the area with a shot that was stopped by goalkeeper Pipo López but he rebounded and the striker took the opportunity to send it to the back of the net.

Already in the epilogue of the match, Sacaza again made a right hand that deflected in Luis Fernando Palacios and it was the final 2-0 of the match.

On the next day, Honduras Progreso will be receiving Victoria at home and Vida will be local against Real Sociedad.

Starting Lineups:

Lifetime: Roberto López, Juan Pablo Montes, Carlos Sánchez, Nelson Muñoz, Denis Meléndez, Alexander Aguilar, Roger Sander, Sergio Peña, Marvin Bernárdez, Rafael Agámez and Carlos Argueta.

Honduran Progress: Andrés Salazar, Odel Pérez, Víctor Arauz, Cristian Sacaza, Selvin Guevara, Dixon Ramírez, Edwin Maldonado, Tomás Sorto, Alberto Paredes, Geovanny Martínez and Leslie Heraldez.