Sacchi: “Inter suffered from Shakhtar’s dribble. Dear Inzaghi, remember that … “

As has often happened this season, Inter he showed off a nice kick against Shakhtar. The Nerazzurri created many scoring opportunities, especially in the first half. From the columns of the Gazzetta dello Sport, Arrigo Sacchi goes against the grain regarding the performance of the Nerazzurri against De Zerbi’s team: “Inter won against the tough Shakhtar in the second half, thanks to the unleashed Dzeko. In the first half, the Nerazzurri went close to scoring a few times, but lacked determination in their conclusions“.

“Inzaghi’s team suffered from the dribbling of De Zerbi’s men, as well as the technique and speed of the various Dodò and Fernando. The Nerazzurri’s pressing didn’t always have the correct intensity and timing, and it’s a shame, because it would have helped to implement more starts, which always remain the strong point of the team. Reached 2-0, Inter saved energy by closing in defense, the men of the good De Zerbi hit a post and created some dangerous situations. Dear Inzaghi, congratulations because Inter are growing, but remember that in the Champions League you almost always win by playing total and offensive football. “