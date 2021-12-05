Sacchi: “Inzaghi has built a European Inter: impressive demonstration of strength in Rome”

Arrigo Sacchi’s thoughts after Inter’s 3-0 clear win at the Olimpico against José Mourinho’s Roma

“It is an exciting championship. We are playing well, at a high pace. Speed ​​is essential to give people adrenaline. Of course one thing must be said immediately: there are too many games, and therefore too many injuries. they will expand, we will see squads of thirty or more players, the costs will increase and the show will not benefit from it. To intervene before it is too late, you have to do it “.

Arrigo Sacks raises the alarm through the columns of The Gazzetta dello Sport. The former coach gave an interview to the newspaper:

Let’s enjoy this ranking: Milan 38, Inter 37, Napoli 36, Atalanta 34. What do you say?

“Inter are the ones that are better off. Against Roma they gave an impressive show of strength. I saw a team: everyone moved at the right times, the spaces were attacked correctly, the verticalizations were deadly. And then the pressing is been done frequently. “

Winning 3-0 at the Olimpico with Roma was not so obvious.

“I repeat: hat off! Even after the 1-0 Inter Milan continued to attack, they tried to hit the knockout. The legs were loose, the pace of play was good.”

“Very good. He has always been a good coach, but before he was missing something: he was an” Italian “coach. Now, however, he has built a European Inter where everyone has learned to interpret the score. And, if they continue so, also in the Champions League in Madrid there will be fun. I am convinced that, if my friend Ancelotti has seen the match, he is a bit scared … “.

