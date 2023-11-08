Sacco joins Blink-182, Feed, Sam Smith and Arcade Fire in Lollapalooza Festival lineup

Sacco continues unbeaten. If 2023 has been an important year for the Granada singer as it promoted his career to become one of the most popular names on the national music scene, 2024 is presented with big surprises. ‘one ofPolaris’,Queen‘ one of two ‘supernova‘Drowned’sakuraWhich will be his first album and some of the songs of which he has already previewed like ‘banditone‘, in the Chilean and Argentinian editions the contemporary music festival Lollapalooza will share the bill with international artists such as Blink-182, Fade, Sam Smith, SZA, Limp Bizkit or Arcade Fire in the next edition of 2024.

During March 15, 16 and 17, 2024, Chile, Argentina and Brazil will host the famous Lollapalooza festival, which brings together dozens of exponents of different genres from around the world on multiple stages. The native of Granada will be present, as announced on posters for the festival, and he has shared it on his social networks in Chile and Argentina.









It is a consolidated festival in the United States that began its journey through Latin America in 2011, through which established artists of the music scene of all genres have participated. In this edition, the headliners and Sacco will be joined by established groups such as Hozier, The Offspring, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Diplo, Juggle or Phoenix.

A few dates ago, and after the concert that the Granada native offered to all his followers in the Plaza de Toros last September and which unleashed the madness of Grenadans and visitors who came to see their favorite singer Nearby streets were blocked, Sacco unexpectedly announced a free concert at the Industrial Copera Hall in La Zubia as part of a strategy to present their latest single ‘Bandidona’. The reaction of the audience was immediate and already the night before, crowds of youth had gathered around the music hall to secure a place at a concert, leaving no one indifferent.