Sachertorte is not a cake, it is the cake. Here is a recipe for you to prepare the best and most famous cake in the world following the advice of Ernst Knam.

He was only sixteen Franz Sacher when he invented the chocolate cake that bears his name for the prince Klemens von Metternich. It was July 9, 1832 and we are in Vienna, Austria. Now we will prepare the Sacher cakes from Ernst Knam, a very good cake with the unique feature of combining contrasting flavors such as apricot and chocolate.

Sacher cakes. The preparation

The base

Let’s start preparing our Sachertorte according to Ernst Knam’s recipe by whipping the softened butter together with the icing sugar. We add the egg whites one by one and let it stand for at least 10 minutes so that the fats bind very well.

We take a second bowl and whip the egg whites and when they begin to whisk add the sugar. We whip 70% and add half of it to the mixture with the butter, mixing well.

We also add the second part together with the flour and mix all the ingredients well. We bake the cake in a pan of 20 cm at 170 degrees for 30 minutes. When the cake is cooked we let it cool completely.

We put the cream in a bowl on the fire, and when it starts to boil we add the chocolate until we see it melt completely, always continuing to mix.

Cut the cake in half and fill it with apricot jam. We also cover the surface with a thin layer of jam before covering it with the ganache.

Sacher cakes. The ingredients

The base:

Butter: 65 gr., Flour: 65 gr., Powdered sugar: 20 gr., Sugar: 90 gr., Yolks: 3, Egg whites: 3, 60-69% dark chocolate: 65 gr.

The ganache:

Liquid fresh cream: 125 ml, 60-69% dark chocolate: 185 g.

Other Ingredients:

Apricot jam: to taste

Now we can serve our wonderful and delicious Sachertorte, thanking the master Ernst Knam for putting his recipe at our disposal.