Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a favorite of Ariana Grande

To accompany PlayStation 5 towards its debut in the ninth generation of videogames we find Sackboy: A Great Adventure, the 3D platformer developed by Sumo Digital designed to entertain both veteran and younger players. Entertainment, in fact, is the key word of the title that, apparently, has made inroads even among pop stars.

We refer to the American singer, Ariana Grande, who confessed to madly worshipping Sackboy. During a Q&A session, video posted on her Twitter profile, the pop star revealed that the game she would likely play “until two in the morning” is the title of Sumo Digital. That Sackboy was an adorable title was in fact out of the question, also considered by our editorial staff one of the best launch games for PlayStation 5.

Ariana Grande has never hidden that she is a gamer and he sings it loudly in his “Six Thirty“. In fact, it was precisely this text that prompted a fan to ask her this question. More precisely, the American singer reveals that at the moment she would think of Sackboy if she had to sing the lyrics of Six Thirty, but being a fan of Mario Kart and Mario Party, specified that in the lyrics of the song she was thinking of the most famous plumber in the world. “It’s to me, Mario!” would surely answer the famous nintendo icon character.

Hey @ArianaGrande! 👋 Our team and our wonderful community are super-excited to hear that it's #SackboyABigAdventure that you wanna play at 2AM! It's literally music to our ears! 🎵🥰🎵 pic.twitter.com/RZm64N7G0s — Sackboy: A Big Adventure | LittleBigPlanet (@LittleBigPlanet) February 12, 2021

The development team of Sackboy: A Big Adventure published the video on Twitter, thanking Ariana Grande for mentioning the video game and for telling fans how much she likes it. As is known, in this historical moment, video games have saved many from the discomfort of these months of restrictions and, apparently, celebrities are no exception. At this point, it is legitimate to wonder if Ariana Grande has platinumed the game.