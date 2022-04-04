NewsUS

Sacramento shooting: At least 6 people killed in downtown California’s capital

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 1 minute read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Sacramento crime scene.

image source, CBS

At least six people were killed and 10 others were injured in a shooting in downtown Sacramento early this Sunday, according to police in the California state capital.

People fled through the streets after automatic fire opened in an area packed with bars and restaurants.

Police officials cordoned off the area between 9th and 13th streets after the shooting in the early hours of Sunday. They have urged the public to reveal any information that could help identify suspects.

Sacramento Police Chief Katherine Lester told reporters that officers heard gunshots near a busy area around 2 a.m. local time.

Source link

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

The war in Ukraine, another challenge for the automotive sector

1 min ago

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry who donated all the prize money to students to attend university

12 mins ago

The Senate will hold public hearings to discuss a bill that would restrict abortion on the island

50 mins ago

Cuban denounces her father for abusing her, her mother and sister for more than 25 years

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button