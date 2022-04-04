Sacramento shooting: At least 6 people killed in downtown California’s capital

Drafting

3 April 2022

image source, CBS

At least six people were killed and 10 others were injured in a shooting in downtown Sacramento early this Sunday, according to police in the California state capital.

People fled through the streets after automatic fire opened in an area packed with bars and restaurants.

Police officials cordoned off the area between 9th and 13th streets after the shooting in the early hours of Sunday. They have urged the public to reveal any information that could help identify suspects.

Sacramento Police Chief Katherine Lester told reporters that officers heard gunshots near a busy area around 2 a.m. local time.

“This is a very tragic situation,” Lester said.

image source, AFP

Police reported that the area where the shooting took place had been secured.

The area leads to the Golden One Center, where the Sacramento Kings play basketball, and is just blocks from the State Capitol.

According to the ABC news network, the shooting occurred near the corner of 10th and K streets.

A “chaotic” scene

Community activist Barry Accius arrived on the scene around 2:30 am after receiving a call from a city council member about the shooting, he told ABC affiliate station KXTV.

“It was horrible,” he said.

“As soon as I arrived there was a chaotic scene, police everywhere, victims with blood on their bodies, people screaming, crying, asking about their brothers. Mothers were crying and trying to identify their children.”