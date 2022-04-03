NewsUS

Sacramento shooting: At least 6 people killed in downtown California’s capital

Photo of James James6 hours ago
Sacramento crime scene.

At least six people were killed and 10 others were injured in a shooting in downtown Sacramento early this Sunday, according to police in the California state capital.

People fled through the streets after an automatic fire opened in an area full of bars and restaurants.

Police officials cordoned off the area between 9th and 13th streets after the shooting in the early hours of Sunday. They have urged the public to reveal any information that could help identify suspects.

Sacramento Police Chief Katherine Lester told reporters that officers heard gunshots near a busy area around 2 a.m. local time.

