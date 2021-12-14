Sacred, that Britney Spears song never released …

Britney Spears she is finally free from the protection of her father and is returning to regain possession of her life, finally legitimized in making the decisions she wants (including the most banal and basic ones). Obviously the fans hope that, in the future, there is also room for a new album or a single but, for the moment, everything is silent. Instead, the chances of being able to see her perform on tour seem increasingly limited. In these hours, it was Guy Chambers, the famous hitmaker, who returned to talk about music linked to the pop star. He himself, in a recent interview, spoke of “Sacred“, A piece recorded by Britney Spears in 2006 but never released …

The singer-songwriter – who boasts hits played by Kylie Minogue and Anastacia in his curriculum – revealed that he wrote a song called “Sacred” which has since become something of a “legend” in online communities and forums dedicated to the pop princess:

“I wrote a song with Britney that never came out called Sacred. In Britney’s numerous fan communities it’s their holy grail, but they’ve never heard of it, they’ve only heard of it. “

Chambers specified that he wrote the song in 2006 and right now Britney was trying to break away from the “cleaner, purer side” of her image, insisting on incorporating strong language into the track, which meant it was eventually shelved.

“This was around 2006, its imperial phase, when success was immense. She was trying to rebel from Britney’s cleaner side, I suppose, and I should have said no, but I didn’t, I let her do what she wanted (…) I actually asked her lawyer recently if they could post it, but they said no. One day it will come out, I’m sure, but it won’t be tomorrow “

The story of Britney’s lost track comes when Guy Chambers – also famous for his musical collaboration with former Take That star Robbie Williams – recently began writing songs for the film “A Christmas Number One“.

Free from her father, will Britney Spears ever choose to release it?