"Sacro Profano": the contemporary biblical icons of Roberto Rocco in Brera

"Sacred Profane" from Roberto Rocco opened its doors on October 28 at the former Church of San Carpoforo of the Brera Academy of Fine Arts in Milan, enjoying an important success with the public and critics. The intent is apparently desecrating: in reality the images evoke biblical icons, but they are not their copy. The artist, as a great portrait painter of fashion and cinema, in 2020 embarked on a new path that led him to question himself on metaphysical and spiritual issues during the pandemic and, therefore, on the concepts concerning the sphere of the sacred and the profane. The title of the exhibition deals with the ambiguity of the contemporary world: a sacred that can become profane at the same time and vice versa. Rocco humanizes the biblical imaginary and exorcizes it in a sort of cathartic journey made up of images that tell his experience.

The photographic exhibition is curated by the art critic Marco Eugenio Di Giandomenico, as part of the workshop “Music and Photography”Organized by the ARD & NT Institute (Brera Academy of Fine Arts and Milan Polytechnic), in collaboration with the ETHICANDO Association of Milan.

The exhibition, promoted by the international communication platform BETTING ON ITALY, consisting of 40 photographic works, of which 19 physically exhibited and the remaining projected, had as its soundtrack the ad hoc installation of the students of the SOUNDART master of the ARD & NT Institute, directed by prof. Roberto Favaro, with an incisive aesthetic and emotional impact for the audience.

The initiative wanted to establish a dialogue between Rocco's photographic art and the music composed by the students on the binding theme of the spirituality of the contemporary era, where the SACRED and the PROFANE are perceived and experienced in ever new ways in the age of development. incessant of new technologies and especially close to the great pandemic.

At the event, in addition to the curator Di Giandomenico and prof. Roberto Favaro, various personalities from the world of culture and entertainment intervened, including the film critic Pino Farinotti, the manager of the exhibitions and events office of the Brera Art Gallery Alessandro Coscia, the professor of visual sociology of the State University of Milan prof Mariolina Graziosi, the television producer Alberto Tarallo, the television author Rachele Restivo, the actress Antonella Salvucci.

Roberto Rocco after having exhibited in Miami as part of ART BASEL and having immortalized the most important Italian and international stars such as Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz, Robert de Niro, Madonna, Monica Bellucci, Claudia Cardinale and many others, in early 2020 of the great pandemic dedicates himself to a new photographic production, SACRO PROFANO, creating 40 images that investigate the spirituality of the human soul in the contemporary era.

«Rocco confronts biblical iconographies - comments the curator Marco Eugenio Di Giandomenico - proposing a contemporary reinterpretation. A careful reconstruction of environments, costumes and movements make each photograph a sort of visual transposition of tableau vivant in the form of theatrical scenographies, where the apparent desecration of the original theological iconographic structure is shipwrecked in a new narrative path, in which the themes sacred are, so to speak, "worldly", however sanctioning a natural distance that nullifies any form of contamination and immersing the observer in an aesthetic and emotional experience unprecedented in the panorama of contemporary art ».

The event, so to speak experiential, met with great critical and public success and the initiative will be repeated in other institutional contexts in Italy and abroad.