Sacyl and the Faculties of Medicine open their doors to students from Castilla y León who study in Ukraine and the Baltic countries

The three institutions are working on an “exceptional” program to allow future doctors to continue their studies in the region while the conflict with Russia lasts.

Sacyl has decided to offer students from Castilla y León who are trained in the Ukrainian, Latvian, Lithuanian and Estonian medical faculties to return to the Community in order to continue their studies until the conflict with Russia is resolved. Sacyl has already contacted the two faculties of Medicine, that of Salamanca and Valladolidwhose rectorates have been willing to to collaborate to prevent these young people from seeing their training paralyzed.

At the moment, the number of students that could take this step is unknown, since the process has just begun, according to Ical sources from the Ministry of Health, from whose Training Service they have already contacted the consulates with the aim of knowing how many young people from the Community study in these countries and what requirements would be necessary to be able to homologate this training . Also, he has released a message on his social media profiles to reach potential stakeholderswho can contact those responsible for the program through the email [email protected]

Both the University of Salamanca and the University of Valladolid work on the most suitable formula so that certification approval is not left in limbo. To do this, they will analyze case by case the study plans of the universities of origin, as well as the subjects that these students have studied, they even consider being able to articulate a program to use an Erasmus, with character “circumstantial for something exceptional”as explained to Ical by the dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Valladolid, Jose Maria Fidel Fernandez Gomez.

Although there are no closed dates for the “reception” from students, Fernandez Gomez trust the decisions are made quickly and the students can be in March in the Community, since the second semester has already started and thus avoid losing days of training.

Regarding the availability of plazasadds that in theoretical teaching there are no space problems, since there will not be too many students and “where two eat three eat”and in the case of internships, Sacyl has committed to providing all the means so that they can be trained.

study in ukraine

The more than high cut-off marks (13,121 out of 14 in the case of Medicine at UVa and 12,952 at Usal), the great demand of these studies by students in Spain, together with its educational quality, causes many students from Castilla y León are left without a place and have to leave to other communities, to private universities and, also, to other European countries, in the case of Ukraine and these three Baltic countries where “Nothing is given to them.”

Its universities have “very high quality” teaching and allows them to develop a career in English, which Fernandez Gomez see how “a great value and that gives them a future that is more open to the world” to the students. Of course, it is a formation that “it is not cheap”.

“The training they receive is very good; they are universities with a certain military cut; very organized. They don’t give them anything for free and they train them very well, which is what we all want: well-trained doctors. Some will stay, others won’t; but it opens many doors for them, in Spain, where they can take the MIR, and in other countries like the United States, where the test is very demanding, but they have the advantage of having studied six in English”, concludes to Ical dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the Uva.

Nowadays, Less than a third of first-year students of the Medicine Degree of the University of Salamanca (Usal) is from Castilla y León, a percentage that is well below the 67.7 percent of the same career in the public institution of Valladolid (Uva).