SACYL and the Faculties of Medicine propose that Erasmus students return to the community until the Russian conflict is resolved

Sacyl has decided to offer students from Castilla y León who are studying at the Medicine Universities of the Ukraine, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia to return to the Community to be able to continue their studies until the conflict with Russia is resolved. Sacyl has already contacted the two faculties of Medicine, Salamanca and Valladolid, whose rectorates have been willing to collaborate to prevent these young people from seeing their training paralyzed.

At the moment, the number of students who could take this step is unknown, since the process has just begun, according to Ical sources from the Ministry of Health, from whose Training Service they have already contacted the consulates with the objective of knowing how many young people from the Community study in these countries and what requirements would be necessary to be able to homologate this training. Also, it has launched a call message on its social network profiles to reach potential stakeholders, who can contact those responsible for the program via email [email protected]

Both the University of Salamanca and the University of Valladolid work on the most appropriate formula so that the homologation certification does not remain in limbo. To do this, they will analyze case by case the study plans of the universities of origin, as well as the subjects that these students have studied, they even consider being able to articulate a program to use an Erasmus, with a “circumstantial character for something exceptional”, according to explains to Ical the dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Valladolid, José María Fidel Fernández Gómez.

“This is a very special situation, for which you have to choose the best system. An Erasmus-type program would be totally legal and would allow these students to be welcomed due to a glassy situation that we do not know where it is going to go”, specifies the dean, who welcomes this initiative to help “conationals” to avoid problems in their training.

Although there are no closed dates for the “welcome” of students, Fernández Gómez trusts that the decisions will be made quickly and the students can be in days, in March, in the Community, since the second semester has already started and thus avoid, miss training days.

Regarding the availability of places, he adds that in theoretical teaching there are no space problems, since there will not be too many students and “where two eat, three eat”, and in the case of internships, Sacyl has promised to put all the means so that they can be formed.

study in ukraine

The more than high cut-off marks (13,121 out of 14 in the case of Medicine at the UVa and 12,952 at the Usal), the great demand for these studies by students in Spain, together with their educational quality, means that many students Castilla y León are left without a place and have to go to other communities, to private universities and, also, to other European countries, in the case of Ukraine and these three Baltic countries where “nothing is given to them”.

Its universities have a “very high quality” of teaching and allow them to develop a career in English, which Fernández Gómez sees as “a great value and that gives students a future more open to the world”. Of course, it is a training that “is not cheap”.

“The training they receive is very good; they are universities with a certain military cut; very organized. They don’t give them anything for free and they train them very well, which is what we all want: well-trained doctors. Some will stay, others won’t; but it opens many doors for them, in Spain, where they can take the MIR, and in other countries like the United States, where the test is very demanding, but they have the advantage of having studied six in English”, concludes Ical, Dean of the Faculty. of Grape Medicine.

Consequences of the single district

Currently, less than a third of the first-year students of the Medicine Degree at the University of Salamanca (Usal) are from Castilla y León, a percentage that is well below the 67.7 percent of the same degree in the public institution of Valladolid (Uva).

In the Faculty of Salamanca, only 31.7 percent are students from the Community. It is the lowest figure in years. Castilian and Leonese students occupy 57 of the 180 places in the first year. The percentage of students from the Community in recent years at the Usal was around 50 percent. The past, for example, was 41.8 percent while in 2019-2020 it was 49 percent. According to enrollment data from the University of Salamanca, one would have to go back to the 2013-2014 and 2011-2012 academic years to find so few students from university districts in Castilla y León, with 35.4 and 36.6 percent, respectively.

On the contrary, the high rate of enrollment of students from the Community this year in the first course of Medicine at the UVa is surprising. The 67.7 percent of students from one of the provinces of Castilla y León is much higher than the average of 50 percent in recent years. Of the total of 192 places offered this course, 130 are occupied by young people who have completed their Baccalaureate studies in the Community. They are followed, at a great distance, by the 21 students from Andalusia, who account for 10.9 percent. The list is completed with Madrid (seven); Cantabria, Catalonia and Galicia (six, in each case) and Valencia (five), among others.