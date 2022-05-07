SACYL offers 42 loyalty contracts to MIR doctors from Bierzo with the “plus” that they can continue with their postgraduate training

The Ministry of Health will offer this year 314 temporary contracts of up to three years within the loyalty program of the 365 resident doctors who complete specialized health training at the Regional Health Management centers. With the aim of reversing the lack of success of other calls, the Board has decided to offer a “plus” that the MIR can continue, free of charge, with their postgraduate training, since many have not completed during the residency period. Thus, 42 of the contracts will be for the Bierzo health area. Specific, 31 places will be for hospital specialties and 11 for family medicine.

In this way, not only does it seek to cover places to cover the demand for care and care for patients in specialties and places where there are more problems, but it also aims to increase the “critical mass” of researchers and doctors so that they can collaborate with the faculties of Medicine of Castilla y León.

These are 176 places for physicians who have completed hospital specialties, 128 for Family and Community Medicine and ten for Primary Care Paediatrics. In the distribution by provinces, the 75 offered in Burgos stand out (35 hospitals and 30 in Family Medicine), the 42 of the Bierzo (31 in Specialized and eleven in Family), the 34 in Zamora (twenty in hospitals and 18 in Primary, including four in Paediatrics) and the 27 in Palencia (fourteen in hospitals, twelve in Family and one in Paediatrics). The list is completed by the 30 places in Ávila, the 28 in León, the twenty in Soria and East Valladolid, the 16 in Segovia, the fourteen in West Valladolid and the eleven in Salamanca.

The Minister of Health, Alejandro Vázquez, recognized today the problem of retaining resident doctors who complete their training in Castilla y León, since 60 percent of these specialists are from outside the Community. “Loyalty is more complicated than if they were from here,” he said. Hence, he underlined, according to the Ical Agency, the need for a single EBAU to facilitate more Castilian and Leonese students to study Medicine in the faculties of the Community. “When these moments arrive, this claim takes on greater importance,” he said.

In addition, he recalled that the Ministry dedicates “significant” public resources each year to the training of health specialists. Specifically, he pointed out that in the last budget year more than 75 million euros were reserved for specialized health training. Hence the interest that as many of them as possible continue their work in Castilla y León.

According to the order published today in the Official Gazette of Castilla y León (Bocyl), the Ministry of Health is committed to providing citizens with quality health care based, among other factors, on the excellence of its professionals. For this reason, there is special interest in the permanence of residents trained in their centers, through the performance of care functions and training and research tasks, which contribute to the development of clinical and research skills that all specialists must acquire throughout their career. trajectory. Something new in the Community and that, according to the counselor, does not offer any other autonomy. “It is an ambitious project but it has its difficulties as many of the residents are not rooted in Castilla y León,” he asserted.

The program consists of the evaluation and scoring of the residents by an Evaluation Committee that has been in operation since 2015 and that takes into account aspects such as their degree of involvement, their professional career and the merit and capacity demonstrated during the years of residence. Therefore, after the ordering of the interested parties according to that score, a single appeal procedure will be carried out in which they will agree to a possible contract of up to three years, in which a percentage of up to 25 percent of the The day will be devoted to postgraduate training and research.

The counselor pointed out that the training will be done with the completion, free of charge, of a master’s degree or degree from a university in Castilla y León, or a specialization diploma; participation in a research project related to their specialty and even training stays, inside or outside of Spain, related to their specialty.

To define the 128 contracts in Family and Community Medicine, the existing care needs have been determined once the transfer competitions have been completed, as well as the inauguration of the professionals who have passed the last selection process. Vazquez meant that “many or many” of the Family contracts are in areas of difficult coverage. He cited cases of Burgos, León, El Bierzo, Palencia and Zamora, who “suffer” more when it comes to finding doctors in Primary Care.

Award, June 2

In relation to the rest of the specialties, the contracts to be offered are the result of a rigorous study that has identified the existing needs in each health area, as well as short- and medium-term retirements, the contracts not chosen by the residents in the 2021 employment exchange, or the number of graduates by specialty. Once the order by specialty and by score obtained has been established, the The Regional Health Management will proceed to the appeal, in a single centralized and telematic act that will take place on June 2.

The regulations establish that specialists in Family and Community Medicine will be offered eventual contracts of a healthcare nature and linked to research, which will entail free completion of postgraduate training, master’s degree or own degree, belonging to universities in Castilla y León; obtaining the Diploma in Public Health developed by the Institute of Studies and Health Sciences Foundation of Castilla y León, in agreement with the National School of Health; participation in research projects developed in their own management or in another; training stays in reference centers, national and international; and free access to enrollment in the continuing education program “Family Medicine Update – AMF”.

As for hospital specialties with deficits, temporary contracts with characteristics similar to the previous ones in terms of training, research or training stays related to their specialty will also be offered.

The offer also contemplates contracts aimed at professionals who hold the title of Doctor, whose objective will be to reinforce assistance in those services that have faculty linked to the University. They will be offered to all specialties, deficient or not, in the centers where there are places linked to teaching, and will be linked to the commitment of involvement in the supervision of doctoral theses.

Nursing for September

As for the contracts for nursing specialties, the order of the Ministry of Health establishes that, since the 119 residents who end in 2022 do so on September 24, the terms of the loyalty program will be different from the rest, and the offer It will be published before September 9. At the moment, and pending the completion of the Health Sector Board with the unions, the number of loyalty contracts that will be offered for nursing MIRs is unknown.