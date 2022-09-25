Health

Sacyl rules out hiring new non-EU citizens without an approved degree but keeps the door open to professionals from these countries

“Neither the Ministry of Health nor Sacyl have planned” to hire new non-EU doctors without an approved degree, despite the lack of Family and Community Medicine professionals. The Law allows it, and it is being a shortcut in the country as a whole to alleviate the difficulties of the health systems to cover vacancies in deficient specialties, as is the case with Primary Care physicians, but Sacyl’s will is that these professionals, with the general degree in Medicine, are incorporated with the homologation.

In fact, Sacyl does not close the door to any country, both in Primary and in Specialized, where the route is much more complex, for which it even has a unit to advance the procedure established by law and speed up possible contracts in a process that “is not difficult at all”, as explained to Ical by the Deputy Minister of Health Care, Planning and Health Results, Jesús García-Cruces.

