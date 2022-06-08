Sad reality. Piqué wanted the news of her separation to come out: her new love works for him and Shakira may know her

El Gordo y la Flaca throws a bomb. In the program broadcast by Univision they had as a guest the photographer Jordi Martín, who has followed Shakira and Gerard Pique since they began their relationship in 2010. He confirmed that their relationship was very intense, that they were really in love. But he also dropped a bombshell by stating that Piqué wanted the news of his separation from Shakira to be made public “ASAP”.

Martín says that this is not the first time that Piqué has faced this situation of alleged and apparent infidelity. In 2016 he visited an ex-girlfriend at her house and was with her for hours, the news did not come to light because according to the paparazzi, there was no photograph of that meeting to prove the facts, but he affirms that this did happen.

Today Piqué does live alone. Shakira has gone on vacation twice without the father of her children, because apparently he is no longer a part of her lives. She also goes alone or with a simple friend to the beach, when she wants to surf. Of Piqué in her life, only the memories of her and her two children remain.

Gerard Piqué’s ex premieres a series about his life

As Showbiz shared, Gerard Piqué’s breakup with Shakira was confirmed just a few days ago and since then rumors have not stopped arising about the footballer’s alleged infidelitieshis nights out in Barcelona and even about a new 22-year-old love interest whom he would have met through the girlfriend of his teammate Riqui Puig.

To finish adding drama to this bombshell, it has now been announced that Piqué’s old girlfriend has premiered a series about her life in the purest Georgina Rodríguez style, although on a smaller scale. For those who don’t remember, Núria Tomás was Piqué’s discreet girlfriend until the Barça player’s path crossed Shakira’s at the World Cup in South Africa.

The gossip always ensured that the athlete had not yet broken up with his partner when his romance with the Colombian began. The victim has never commented on the matter. although in 2017 he did acknowledge that his breakup left him with an open wound that luckily had closed over time.

Núria currently has a son with her husband Agus Puig and is expecting the second, but it seems that she is not afraid to stir up the past. ANDIn the promotional preview of her online series, she explains that at the age of 21 her life changed and she lost part of her innocence when she began a romantic relationship with one of her friends, while Piqué’s photo appears in the background.

At the moment only the first two episodes are available. We will have to wait for the rest to be released to see what else he has to say about his ex and if she still wishes him only the best, as she had always assured.

