Sad Story: Rachel Zegler hasn’t been invited to the Oscars

The 20-year-old actress shared in an Instagram thread on Sunday that she will support the film, which is nominated for best picture, from her couch. OROne user wrote: “Can’t wait to see what you’ll be wearing to Oscar night.” Rachel Zegler she responded directly to that person, writing “I’m not invited so my boyfriend’s sweatpants and flannel.”

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 27, with Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes as hosts. Each nominee is offered a pair of tickets. Other tickets come from the assignments assigned to each study, and in addition the Academy generally assigns some to VIPs who wish to attend. But Rachel Zegler He assures that he has tried to obtain a locality and nothing at all. “I’ve tried everything, and no luck. I’ll support West Side Storyfrom my sofa, because I am proud of the work we did three years ago”.

Rachel Zegler, who is currently filming Snow White, by Mark Webb, in London for Disney, the same studio that distributed west side story, does not lose hope of being on the night of the Oscars. “I hope a last minute miracle happens and I can celebrate the success of our movie in person, but hey, you can’t get everything.”

Finally, Rachel Zegler thanked users for their supportive comments. Thank you for your messages of outrage. I’m disappointed too”.

