Sadie Sink’s next big career project

2022 seems to be the big year of Sadie Sink who, after his acclaimed performance in the fourth season of “Stranger Things”would be close to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The news of Sink’s arrival in the franchise was confirmed by Giant Freakin Robot, although still neither the actress nor Kevin Feigepresident of Marvel, have referred to the information.

The project with which the actress would enter the MCU would be “Thunderbolts”a luck of Avengers but from villains of the franchisewho go in search of fighting for truth and justice, in their own way.

Part of this new group would be the Winter Soldier, Baron Zemo, US Agent, Yelena Belova, Abomination Y songbird. The latter would be Sadie Sink would give life The villain, who first appeared in graphic novels in the late 1970s, is a professional wrestler who has the power to convert sound into malleable physical energy called “solid sound” that even allows her to create large wings with which she can fly, all thanks to advanced technology that the villain has been perfecting over the course of her appearances.

“Thunderbolts”along with a large number of new features, was announced during the marvel presentation in Hall H of the San Diego Comic-Conwhere it was revealed Phases 5 and 6 of the MCU.

The ribbon that would mark the Sadie Sink joining Marvel would close the fifth phase of “The Multiverse Saga”. for now, The release date stipulated for this production is July 26, 2024so filming is expected to start between the end of this year and the first times of next year with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell, Florence Pugh Y Olga Kurylenko in the cast, now adding newcomer Sadie Sink.

