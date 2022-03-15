Sadio Mane requests Kylian Mbappe from Liverpool as a signing in 2022 | premier league

louis diaz He continues to break it in English football and both his coach and several teammates have highlighted it. And it is not for less, dismounting in the best league in the world with the season halfway through is not easy at all.

Now, it is no secret to anyone that the great teams in the world need to renew themselves year after year to continue at the top of the competition. In this way, Liverpool dreams of an almost impossible signing.

In dialogue with the French media ‘L’Equipe’, Sadio Mané, an undisputed figure at Anfield, did not hide his desire to play alongside Kylian Mbappé, the jewel of world football. Now, the idea of ​​the Senegalese is not that the mountain goes to Mohammed but that Mohammed comes to the mountain.

“I would like to play with him, of course… It would be an exceptional attack. But it is he who has to come to Liverpool. I’m sure he would like”, said the 29-year-old winger.

Clearer, impossible. Mané wants to see the French star in Merseyside. This is due to the fact that Spanish media assure that although Real Madrid is the first optioned to stay with the PSG attacker, Liverpool is second in the race and could take advantage of any inconvenience. It is extremely difficult for it to happen, of course, but it is not completely ruled out.

The problem would be in the role of ‘Lucho’ Díaz before a possible arrival of Kylian. with Mane and Mohammed Salah as immovable, the peasant would be relegated to the bench of substitutes. It would be the worst news they could give him at this crucial moment in his career.

The only alternative for the Colombian would be through the departure of Salah, who ends his contract in the summer of next year and has had no intention of renewing itr. In this sense, the board would choose to sell it now, than to let it go completely free in 2023.