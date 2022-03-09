Safe browsing in Google Chrome: Privacy settings

In addition, there are more advanced configuration options that we can activate:

Always use secure connections

Use secure DNS

Manage certificates

Program of Google Advanced Protection

Manage and configure all the options you want and need.

Other privacy settings in Chrome

To access the Google Chrome configuration section, we simply have to go to the three points in the upper right part of the screen and here we open “settings”. Once inside, we go to the menu on the left and choose “security and privacy” where we can touch all the settings that help us to be protected, to navigate safely through Google Chrome.

security check

The first thing we will find on this screen is the security check option. A button that allows us to tap on “Check now” to perform a scanner by the different categories and browser sections. It will do different checks: if there are pending updates, if there are weak passwords registered, if safe browsing is activated, if the extensions are safe and there are no dangerous or harmful software on your computer.

We simply have to touch the button and after a few seconds the scanner will be completed. We know if each section is correct because a blue check icon will appear on those that are correct and an information “i” icon will appear on those that have something to improve or change. In that case, we tap on the arrow on the right to go to the corresponding section and change what is needed to improve security in Google Chrome.

Clear browsing data

We can remove all browsing data from the computer so that it is not recorded in the browser or so that it is deleted from the last few days to “forever”. We can choose to delete from always, last four weeks, last seven days, last 24 hours or since the last hour. We choose it in the drop-down at the top of the screen before marking what we want to delete.

Among the navigation data that we can delete are found some like browsing history, download history, cookies and other sites, cached files and images, passwords and login data, form autofill data, site settings, hosted application data. We mark with a check what we want to delete and choose “delete data” with the blue button at the bottom of the screen, as in the image.

cookies

Another section that the browser allows us is to manage cookies. Cookies are data files created by a website that are stored on the computer to know your habits when you browse the Internet, your preferences within a page. For example, the shopping cart that you have left halfway.

And we can manage them from Google Chrome. From the section of “Privacy & Security” we can go to “cookies and other site data” and here we can establish several different rules. The first thing we can do is choose whether we want to allow all cookies, block third-party cookies in incognito, or always block third-party cookies in addition to blocking all cookies. We have the option to choose between these four options. In addition, we mark other options such as clearing cookies and data when closing all windows or preloading pages to make browsing and searching faster.

At the bottom of the web we can see the personalized behaviors depending on each page in question. We can add sites that can always use cookies, sites where we want them to always be deleted when closing the window or sites that can never use cookies. We only have to touch “add” in each of the sections so that the page we want appears.

permissions

We can choose who has permission for different aspects of the browser. There are five main permissions and a series of additional permissions and we can activate or deactivate them en bloc or one by one. The permissions are:

Location

Camera

Microphone

Notifications

Background sync

What’s more, there are a number of additional permissions: motion sensors, automatic downloads, protocol drivers, midi devices, USB devices, serial ports, file editing, HID devices, clipboard, payment controllers, augmented reality, virtual reality, use of your device, window location, fonts, file handlers. We can open all of them to activate or deactivate.

If we are touching on each permission (in the case of the main ones) pWe can see a phrase that explains what it is for. For location, we’ll read: “Sites often access your location to display information or use relevant features, like local news or nearby stores.” And we can choose default or custom behavior. That is, the default allows us to choose if sites can request permission to access the location or if we do not want to allow sites to see your location and not ask for permission.

But also, we can customize it web to web: At the bottom of the screen we will see a list with all the websites that cannot see your location (as an example, but it will work with any other permission) and all those that can. If we want to delete any page from the list, just touch the trash can icon to make it disappear from the list.

In addition, we can tap on any page in the list to see what it has access to. If you tap on the arrow on the right next to each web page, we will see all the permissions and which ones are allowed and which ones are blocked. We will see a drop-down menu to change each and every one of the permissions of that specific page depending on whether it is blocked, automatic or “ask” before giving it.

on mobile phone

In the mobile phone we can make a series of adjustments or changes in privacy and security. In addition, we can also configure the safe browsing of Google Chrome when we use the smartphone to surf the Internet.

Do not track

For example, the “do not track” function. This feature prevents the pages we visit on our smartphone from using tracking cookies, but we can easily block the feature:

We open Chrome on the mobile phone

We touch on the three points in the upper right corner

We open the drop-down menu and open Settings

We are going to “Privacy and safety on the menu”

Here we have a number of options. Between them“do not track”. We will see that it is deactivated by default but we touch on it and activate it. As they explain from the browser itself, enabling the function will “include a request in browsing traffic” although the effect depends on whether the site responds to the request and how it is interpreted.

Secure browsing

From the Chrome settings on the mobile phone we can also activate “safe browsing” from the same privacy and security section of the browser settings. This will allow us to choose whether we want standard protection, enhanced protection or no protection when browsing.

The enhanced protectionthey explain from the settings, offers “faster and proactive protection against dangerous downloads, extensions and websites. Warns you about password breaches. You need to send browsing data to Google.” Either we choose to have no protection or to have basic protection which simply protects against malicious downloads, extensions and websites.

Other settings

From the security section of the mobile phone there are other settings that we can use to navigate safely in Google Chrome. For example, we can activate the option “always use secure connections” that allows you to change the access to pages to the HTTPS protocol or to alert you in case of loading pages that are not compatible with this protocol. Especially relevant if we do not want our data to be stolen.and we are going to buy online without running risks.

There are also other settings such as the ability to clear browsing data from the browser, for example, or disable saved payment methods.