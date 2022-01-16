Tech

safe delivery with one-time passwords arrives in Italy – Nerd4.life

Posted on

Amazon.co.uk has introduced a new one in recent weeks security measure for the delivery of orders of a certain value, i.e. one one-time password to be communicated to the courier upon receipt of the package, a bit as if it were a password. In this way you will be sure that the recipient or a trusted person actually picks up the order.

The information page dedicated to this security measure explains that given the value of some orders Amazon.it believes it is necessary to provide a one-time password to be used at the time of delivery to ensure greater security.

Amazon parcels

Amazon parcels

Amazon.co.uk when the order is shipped will send a six-digit password to the email address associated with the buyer’s account. Alternatively, the code will be displayed in the “Track my package” section.

The password is for one-time use and will only be valid until the end of the delivery day. Obviously, if necessary, you can communicate it to a trusted person to collect the order for you.

This is certainly a sensible additional security measure, given that the pandemic has reduced human contact between courier-customers and thus increased cases of theft. However, it is currently unclear for which product categories or for what amounts this methodology will apply.

Source link

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

39
World

Donald Trump killed by a drone, the chilling video from Iran. Shock threat to the former president – Il Tempo
26
News

Nocera Superiore, the first walking area for dogs arrives
25
Health

Family doctors, it is an emergency: there are 609 in the whole province, 71 doctors “lost” since 2018
25
Business

super extension and you can request it several times
25
Business

50 years of Opel Rekord, the first successful diesel in Italy
24
Tech

backward compatibility with PS3 may have been confirmed by the Store
24
Tech

Hogwarts Legacy is at risk of being postponed to 2023 due to development problems, for a rumor – Nerd4.life
23
Sports

Djokovic expelled from Australia: the sentence | The latest news
23
News

‘Pretty Woman’ becomes a musical and talks about sexism and sex workers
22
Business

how much does coffee at a bar cost in Italy
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top