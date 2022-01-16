safe delivery with one-time passwords arrives in Italy – Nerd4.life

Amazon.co.uk has introduced a new one in recent weeks security measure for the delivery of orders of a certain value, i.e. one one-time password to be communicated to the courier upon receipt of the package, a bit as if it were a password. In this way you will be sure that the recipient or a trusted person actually picks up the order.

The information page dedicated to this security measure explains that given the value of some orders Amazon.it believes it is necessary to provide a one-time password to be used at the time of delivery to ensure greater security.

Amazon parcels

Amazon.co.uk when the order is shipped will send a six-digit password to the email address associated with the buyer’s account. Alternatively, the code will be displayed in the “Track my package” section.

The password is for one-time use and will only be valid until the end of the delivery day. Obviously, if necessary, you can communicate it to a trusted person to collect the order for you.

This is certainly a sensible additional security measure, given that the pandemic has reduced human contact between courier-customers and thus increased cases of theft. However, it is currently unclear for which product categories or for what amounts this methodology will apply.