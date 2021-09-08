Safe House – No one is safe: Denzel Washington was actually “tortured” on set

Interviewed by Vulture, during the promotional tour of Safe House – Nobody is safe, Denzel Washington revealed that he voluntarily underwent a form of torture defined simulated drowning, in English waterboarding, during the shooting of the film directed by Daniel Espinosa.

“I wanted to see what it would be like. “Explained Denzel.”It’s strange. You can’t breathe because the water comes in and fills your mouth. And I only lasted for a few seconds, only once. Imagine doing it for 20, 30 seconds more than once … You will confess everything and if you know nothing you will make up, tell your captors what they want to hear, anything to stop them“.

Although Washington had volunteered, Espinosa was not at all comfortable shooting the sequence: “I was terrified, but I let him do it and had to watch him do it. He did everything for this film but the waterboarding was particularly intense and disturbing. I have a lot of empathy towards people who suffer and during the shoot it felt like I was drowning with Denzel. ”

The water torture technique, defined in 2005 by CIA Director Porter J. Goss as a “professional interrogation technique” was described by journalist Julia Layton with the following words: “The simulated drowning involves the person being tied to an inclined plank, with the feet up and the head down. Interrogators lock the person’s arms and legs so that they cannot move at all, and cover their face with fabric or cellophane. At this point, the person who carries out the interrogation repeatedly empties the water on the person’s face. The physical experience of being under a water wave appears to be secondary to the psychological effect. The mind thinks it is about to drown. ”

On Rotten Tomatoes the film has a 52% approval rating based on 189 reviews; the critical consent of the site reads: “Safe House Stars – No One Is Safe, Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds, are flawless in the film but the script is weak and the action scenes are intermittently edited. ”