Safe tuning operation: the Porsche 911 Targa 4 becomes a police car

Nice provocation by Techart for the initiative aimed at raising awareness against unsafe and certified changes. The livery stands out

Porsche elaborations, in the world of tuning, have always had a point of reference that responds to the name of Techart. The German tuner, in fact, has tried his hand at retouching models of the Zuffenhausen house several times. This time, he ventured into an out of the ordinary preparation, born from an initiative for safe tuning with approved and certified spare parts. Indeed, in addition to endangering your car and yourself, you run the risk of causing damage to other road users. This is a real campaign, called “Tune It! Safe! ” promoted by Vdat (the German national association of tuners), the German Ministry of Transport and institutional partners and companies such as Hankook. Hence a provocation, very apt: a Porsche 911 Targa 4 with the livery of the ‘Polizei’, blue and yellow, and a series of changes that have made the aesthetic impact even more special.

Checkered flag – The body modifications to the Techart Cabriolet – this is the name given by the tuner to the special model – are included in the Techar’ts Aerokit package which includes front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser and rear spoiler, as well as a set of wheels. Inside it features a Techart handcrafted sports steering wheel, which features perforated leather upholstery with a checkered flag pattern. The same material was used to upholster the armrests, doors, center console and parts of the rear seat. There is also an extra control panel on the center console to operate the lights and siren. The customization was done by the German tuner’s “Interieurmanufaktur” division.

Motorshow – In terms of performance, the car should still have the standard 3-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder 911 Targa 4, which manages to develop 385 hp and 450 Nm of maximum torque. It must be said that the tuner has added sport springs that lower the ground clearance by 40 mm for greater driving dynamics. The 5-spoke alloy wheels – Techart Formula V multi-spoke painted in black with contrasting yellow inserts – are mounted on Hankook tires. For the debut (of sure success) the right stage was chosen: the Essen Motor Show, which ends on December 5th.

November 29 – 2.30pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link