Safe Vehicles Bonus, the review contribution: how to request it

On January 3, 2022, the ‘Safe vehicle bonus’ platform was activated through which reimbursements of € 9.95 are paid by the Motor Vehicles to compensate for the rate increases taken from November 1, 2021 for the overhaul of motor vehicles (up to 35 quintals), motor vehicles, mopeds and minibuses (up to 15 seats) in authorized workshops.

Currently there are 23,645 bonuses in progress but 40,918 users (40,796 individuals and 122 legal entities) have applied for reviews carried out between 1st November and 31st December 2021. The same owner cannot request the contribution for more than one vehicle (for the entire duration of the 2021/2023 initiative)

Safe Vehicles Bonus: who can request it

The contribution of the Civil Motorization is also foreseen for those who have carried out the overhaul since January 1, 2022 but can be requested starting from March 1, 2022. The right to reimbursement is certified following verification of the regularity of the request and is granted to owners for one vehicle and one time only.

Safe Vehicles Bonus: how to get it

At the time of disbursement, the refund is credited directly to the bank account provided by accessing the ‘Safe vehicles bonus’ platform through the Spid level 2 digital identity (at the moment it is the only way to access, neither the CIE is valid. nor the CNS) and after completing the appropriate form. No attachments or receipts are required for the grant request. Only the data requested in the online procedure are needed.

If you have a 50cc minicar, to request the contribution you need to enter the CIC (shown on the registration certificate) and select the Moped category. If you have a minicar with a displacement greater than 50cc, to request the contribution you must enter the license plate and select the Motorcycle category.

