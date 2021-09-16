Safer logins thanks to the Ethereum Foundation and decentralized identity verification

The Ethereum Foundation (EF) and Ethereum Name Service (ENS) are advocating a secure login system using Ethereum from decentralized identity software company Spruce. Spruce’s system was selected after EF and ENS submitted a request for proposals in July encouraging developers and software companies to propose an access package using Oauth, an open standard for access delegation.

An announcement on September 13 claims that the company aims to give users control of their online identities, offering an alternative to handing their personal data to Google, Apple and Facebook. Spruce notes that the Ethereum ecosystem “already has tens of millions of monthly active wallet users signing up with their cryptographic keys for financial transactions, community governance and more,” adding, “the security of these wallets has been demonstrated through billions of dollars of digital assets at stake – not theoretical security, but real testing in production. These secure wallets can also be used to access Web2 services. “

“By standardizing this workflow, millions of ethereum users will be able to use a digital identity they control completely to seamlessly access the web,” the team said. Spruce added that it has already begun providing a best practice survey, user research, draft specifications, and reference implementation.

Last July Cointelegraph reported that crypto payments and the Numio identity management platform had developed an app that allows users to verify their identity to web services without sending any sensitive information. Numio’s system uses zero-knowledge proofs to cryptographically verify data.