Safety at work, in the DL PNRR news to prevent accidents and protect health

Job securitycomes one norm to prevent injuries and protect the health of employees.

The novelty has been included in the text of the law decree containing urgent measures to implement the PNRRapproved on 13 April 2022 by Cabinet.

The law provides for actions aimed at protection of workers in the field of safety in the workplace and prevention of accidents in the implementation phase of the interventions of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

It will be theINAIL to have to deal with the promotion of special memoranda of understanding with stakeholders.

The law inserted on the proposal of the Minister of Labor and Social Policies, Andrea Orlandoin the PNRR decree approved on April 13 by the Council of Ministers was conceived with the aim of ensuring effective action protection of workers in the field of Health & Safety in the workplace and in contrast to the phenomenon of injuries.

The provision specifically concerns the implementation phase of the interventions provided for in National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

To take stock of the news is the Press release published by Ministry of Labour on April 13, 2022, following the approval of the decree with urgent measures to implement the PNRR.

The law provides that it is the National Institute for Insurance against Accidents at Work (INAIL) to deal with the implementation of the provision.

INAIL, in fact, will have to plan and effectively promote specific ones memoranda of understanding with the companies and the big ones industrial groups who will be engaged in the realization of the individual interventions provided for by Floor.

Safety at work, the activation of prevention measures

INAIL will have to commit to the activation of several programs and initiatives specifications.

First, the realization of extraordinary programs in the field of health And safety in the workplace.

The goal is to make the workers engaged in sectors characterized by greater employment growth, due to planned investments, again more qualified in carrying out their duties. This, regardless of the training obligations due to the employer.

The preparation of research and experimentation projects of innovative technological solutions in specific sectorssuch as:

robotics;

exoskeletons;

sensors for monitoring work environments;

innovative materials for workwear;

immersive vision devices and augmented reality.

These projects are naturally based on improvement of the standard health and job security.

Furthermore theINAIL will have to promote memoranda of understanding aimed at activating interventions aimed at developing advanced organizational tools and models for both analyses both of management of the possible risks for health and safety in the workplace. The risks of any interference caused by the simultaneous presence of several processes are also included.

Finally, the realization of initiatives joint of communication And promotion of the culture and of the fundamental norms of Health & Safety in the workplace.

By subscribing to specific memoranda of understandingwhich INAIL will have to implement with companies or large public or private industrial groups engaged in the implementation of the PNRR interventions, the Minister intends to support further the dissemination of culture, health and safety in the workplace, consistently with what is expressed in the European strategy on health and safety at work 2021-2027.