Safety issues for Tesla’s cars: maxi recall

The Palo Alto company, despite the crisis in the entire sector, continues to move forward at full speed. Couldn’t be happier with Elon Musk, the CEO, who has also been declared the richest man in the world with $ 270 billion in assets. Despite the successes, however, some problems came from the factories.

Tesla is recalling nearly 200,000 cars in China these days, they are all Model S and Model 3 (very successful electric sedan) that have malfunctions to the rear camera, the cable is damaged, and to the front hood, which opens suddenly. Problems that clearly lead cars to be unsafe. Unfortunately, it seems that the defective cars recalled in China are not the only ones, given that after a few hours of the news spread on the Asian market, similar announcements also arrived from the United States. In America, Tesla initiated another recall, half a million cars with the same problems as the Chinese ones have been reported.

Tesla and the problems encountered on the Chinese market

Elon Musk and his world-famous electric cars are very popular in China. They enjoy an excellent reputation throughout the Asian market. But this ‘flaw’, a maxi call for such important car problems, certainly does not help the Californian company, quite the contrary. Especially since Tesla has already been the protagonist of others in the course of 2021 scandals and accidents that have made it less credible, at least at this time. But we are sure that the CEO, who has always shone with his ideas, sometimes even crazy, will be able to raise the reputation of his company everywhere, even where it has faltered in recent weeks.

The malfunctions and defects that Tesla’s cars have, according to the Chinese state administration for market regulation, are serious because they could lead to car hoods opening suddenly while driving and vehicle cameras not working. correctly, potentially causing serious accidents. The cars that have been recalled at the moment are about 200,000 and these are cars that have been produced between 2015 and 2020.

The reassurances from the company

Obviously, the Palo Alto manufacturer has reassured its customers, communicating that it will inspect in detail each car recalled, to solve all the problems that have emerged, which could compromise safety on board. Clearly this will not involve any expense on the part of the customers, every intervention will be totally free, at the expense of the company.

Tesla’s record numbers in 2021

The automotive sector has been experiencing a profound crisis for almost two years, which began with the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic and the consequent lockdown. Unfortunately, this situation of uncertainty continues unabated, and has also been added for months the lack of microchips.

2021 closed again in the uncertainty of a recovery, with registrations down in December 2021 compared to December 2020. And, despite this, we recently learned that the new Budget Law does not include any car incentives: no bonus, at the moment, it is scheduled for the whole of 2022. The Executive’s decision has sparked the ire of sector associations. In this very problematic scenario, however, Tesla comes out of 2021 ‘winning’. In fact, it seems to be absolutely unaffected by the crisis in which the entire sector finds itself. 2021 was a very bright year for Elon Musk’s brand. We can even call it a record year, given that the Palo Alto manufacturer registered 936,172 units, obtaining an excellent + 87.4% compared to 2020.