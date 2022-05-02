Safety pin. Gigi Hadid: the mega birthday party that she organized in a private club in New York

With adding the followers that the birthday girl, her sister Bella and some of the guests that we see in this note have on Instagram, the result amounts to more than 200 million. For this reason, the party that Gigi Hadid celebrated in the exclusive Zero Bond private club was one of the big events last week in New York.

Bella, in an asymmetrically cut vest, pleated mini skirt, and tall boots. Getty Images

One of the photos with which Bella greeted Gigi on Instagram for her birthday. “You teach me something new every day and I feel so lucky to be your little sister,” she wrote.

The top made her triumphant arrival wearing a hypersensual outfit, all lace. The VIP list included Yolanda -the birthday girl’s mother-, Mohamed Hadid -her father- and her close friends Blake Lively, Helena Christensen, Emily Ratajkowski and Martha Hunt, among other beauties. Inside doors, at the time of blowing out the candles, Bella and Yolanda were in charge of bringing in the cake.

Blake Lively made an impact in a Sergio Hudson minidress, Christian Louboutin shoes and over Chanel. Getty Images

Yolanda Hadid went with her new boyfriend, Joseph Jingoli, CEO of a construction company. Getty Images

All in black, the powerful and millionaire Mohamed Hadid arrives at his daughter’s birthday party. Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski opted for a long dress with a pencil silhouette and a tricolor key. The neckline is formed by the overlapping of fabrics. Getty Images

Helena Christensen, with a more casual look. Getty Images

The moment of the cake that, how could it be otherwise, was photographed and filmed by a large number of cell phones.

Inside the private club, the birthday girl with her father, Mohamed.