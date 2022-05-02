Entertainment
Safety pin. Gigi Hadid: the mega birthday party that she organized in a private club in New York
With adding the followers that the birthday girl, her sister Bella and some of the guests that we see in this note have on Instagram, the result amounts to more than 200 million. For this reason, the party that Gigi Hadid celebrated in the exclusive Zero Bond private club was one of the big events last week in New York.
The top made her triumphant arrival wearing a hypersensual outfit, all lace. The VIP list included Yolanda -the birthday girl’s mother-, Mohamed Hadid -her father- and her close friends Blake Lively, Helena Christensen, Emily Ratajkowski and Martha Hunt, among other beauties. Inside doors, at the time of blowing out the candles, Bella and Yolanda were in charge of bringing in the cake.