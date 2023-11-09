SAG-AFTRA and studios reach a deal to end Hollywood strikes: NPR

toggle caption Mandalit del Barco/NPR News

The Hollywood strike drama is finally ending.

The heads of the major studios have agreed to a tentative new three-year contract with SAG-AFTRA, the union representing Hollywood actors, stunt performers, voiceover actors and dancers. The workers have been on strike since July, when they joined the scriptwriters their strike. Now, if the cast approves their new deal, Hollywood may soon be alive again.

“We are thrilled and proud to tell you that today your TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee voted unanimously to approve a tentative agreement with AMPTP. As of 12:01 a.m. PT on November 9, our strike is officially suspended and all protest sites are closed,” the union said in a statement.

“In a contract valued at more than a billion dollars,” it continued, “we have secured a deal… that includes unprecedented provisions for “above-the-pattern” minimum compensation increases, consent decrees, and compensation that provide members with access to AI. , and establishes a streaming participation bonus for the first time.” More information will be available in the coming days.

NOTE: NOTE: NPR News staff are also members of SAG-AFTRA, but broadcast journalists are under a separate contract and we are not on strike.

The contract still needs to be approved by the union’s 160,000 members. They have been picketing outside studios in Los Angeles, New York and other cities since initial contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers broke down (multiple times).

The union was demanding an 11 percent wage increase, higher residuals tied to the success of streaming shows, better health care and retirement benefits. It also wanted to end the practice of paying for auditions recorded by actors themselves.

Reportedly, one of the final key points was important to artists: protection from the use of artificial intelligence by studios and streamers; For example, actors want control over their likenesses on screen, so that they are not replicated without their permission or compensation. Background actors have also complained that studios have asked to have their bodies scanned so they can be copied and pasted into large crowd scenes without paying more or hiring more actors.

Hours before the deal was finally struck, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav spoke to investors about the negotiations.

“We made a last and final offer that meets almost all of the union’s goals and includes the largest wage increase in 40 years and is confident it will be fair to all involved,” he said during the company’s third-quarter earnings call. Provides positive results for.” “We recognize that we need to make our creative partners feel valued and rewarded and we hope both parties will get back to the business of telling great stories.”

Many of the demands were similar to those made by members of the Writers Guild of America, which began its strike in May. The screenwriters declared victory when they finally got a deal with the studio and streamers after nearly five months. For the first time, Netflix and other streaming companies agreed to be transparent about their audience data, allowing writers to receive higher residuals if the show was successful. And AMPTP agreed to protect authors from the use of AI in the writing process, credit them for their work, and allow authors to determine whether their writing can be used to train an AI.

WGA negotiators were so confident that the writers would approve the deal, they ended their strike on September 27, and allowed the writers to resume work before ratifying their contracts. Many of them continued to support the actors sitting on strike.

Since 1984, I have been a working-class actress and have made a living doing this. I’m a single mom. I was able to earn a living until the last few years, when streamers came into the picture.

“We are very grateful, especially to the WGA members who rallied behind us even after we got the deal,” said actor Margarita Franco, who was holding a sit-in outside the Fox studios on Wednesday. “It’s been very difficult. A lot of people are struggling economically, especially lower class people… Since 1984, I’ve been a working-class actress and I’ve made a living doing this. I’m a single mom. I was able to make a living until the last few years, when streamers came into the picture. And then I had to work two to three times as much. This labor movement is starting because people got tired of not having to do it. Are “enough to live, to survive.”

Hollywood’s twin strikes shut down almost all production (except for a few independent films and TV shows not affiliated with AMPTP that agreed to higher wages and protections). Nearly everyone in front of and behind the cameras has been out of work for months, although other union members supported the strike. Without actors to promote their work, studios delayed the premieres of many film and TV series.

The negotiations proved controversial; Studio executives seemed unwilling to compromise at first. Meanwhile, actors and writers complained about not being able to earn livable wages and said they wanted to share some of the profits. After Disney CEO Bob Iger said on TV that the writers were “not realistic” in their demands, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher called him “ignorant.”

During a memorable press conference announcing the strike, Drescher said, “We are the victims here. We are being victimized by a very greedy institution. The people we have been in business with are treating us the way we are.” I am shocked by what they are doing.” By then, she was best known for her starring role in the 1990s TV series Came, “I can’t believe it, quite frankly: how far apart we are in many things. How they cry poverty, that they are losing money left and right by paying millions of dollars to their CEOs. It’s disgusting. Shame on them.”

Iger later softened his rhetoric, telling investors on an earnings call that “There is nothing more important to this company than its relationship with the creative community. That includes actors, writers, animators, directors and producers,” Iger said. “I have deep respect and appreciation for all those who are vital to this company and the extraordinary creative engine that drives our industry. And it is my fervent hope that we will find prompt resolution to the issues that have plagued us over the past few months.” And I am personally committed to working to achieve this outcome.”

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos also said the studios and streamers want the strike to end quickly. But he said he walked away from negotiations in October because of a proposal from SAG-AFTRA that he considered “a bridge too far.” The union had asked streamers to redistribute the money by paying them 57 cents per subscription each year.

“When you introduce an unprecedented business model as they did on All My Subscribers with streaming, an unprecedented compensation structure must also go along with it,” Drescher explained. “We’ve cracked the code on something. We’ve identified what’s wrong with this streaming model with respect to compensation. It may not be easy, it may not be what they want, but it solves the problem.” A great way to do it. So we can all get back to work in what will be the new normal.”

It is not yet clear whether this proposal was included in the final deal or not. In the final weeks, actors George Clooney, Ben Affleck, Emma Stone, Tyler Perry and other A-listers joined in hopes of ending the strike. He suggested that highly paid actors give $150 million to the cast for their benefits – an idea Drescher and union lawyers immediately rejected. “It’s apples and oranges,” she said, adding that only employers can pay for workers’ benefits. Still, she said, the gesture was appreciated.

Now that writers are back in business, late-night and daytime talk shows are beginning to air again Saturday night Live, Some showrunners got their overall deals back, and many expect there to be new scripted TV shows next season. Once SAG-AFTRA members approve this new contract, production in TV and movies can be scaled back, meaning everyone else in front of and behind the scenes will be working once again.

Hours before the deal was announced, the actors were still on strike.

SAG-AFTRA strike captain Kimberly Westbrook said, “The studios, the CEOs, at the end of the day, don’t care either way. If they cared, we would never have gone on strike.”

Another strike captain, Chelsea Schwartz, said she is eager to get back to work, but added, “You go from being so angry at these people to ‘And now we’re best friends, working together on set. How do you reach a situation like this? We forgive, but don’t forget.