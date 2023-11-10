SAG-AFTRA approves deal to end longest strike ever in Hollywood

It’s over: The longest strike in Hollywood history is over. The actor once again calls out “Action!” Can hear the siren of!
Negotiators from the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the union representing actors, announced shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 8, that a three-year agreement with the studio had been reached. The 118-day strike was scheduled to end at 12:01 am on Thursday, 9 November. The actors can go back to work, even though the members must still ratify the agreement, a process that could take a week or more.