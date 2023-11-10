SAG-AFTRA approves deal to end longest strike ever in Hollywood

It’s over: The longest strike in Hollywood history is over. The actor once again calls out “Action!” Can hear the siren of!

Negotiators from the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the union representing actors, announced shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 8, that a three-year agreement with the studio had been reached. The 118-day strike was scheduled to end at 12:01 am on Thursday, 9 November. The actors can go back to work, even though the members must still ratify the agreement, a process that could take a week or more.

Details of the agreement are expected to be released Friday following a SAG-AFTRA national board vote. The union said the contract is worth more than $1 billion. Variety reported that the deal includes the first protections for actors against artificial intelligence; Historic 7% increase in minimum wage; a “streaming participation bonus,” as the union calls it; and increases in pension and health contributions.

The actors began their strike on July 14, in conjunction with members of the Writers Guild of America, who had walked out in May. Both strikes were over similar issues, most prominently the balance paid by studios for streaming content and the use of AI. The WGA reached an agreement in late September with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the negotiating arm representing the studios.

Myung J. chun/tns

With no stars to promote the films, the release of several films and television series in the fall release slate were delayed until next year (including two films starring Zendaya of Oakland, “Dune: Part Two”). and “Challengers”) and all production for new works (including major studio films like “Venom 3” and “Deadpool 3”) has been halted.

One industry analyst estimated that the strikes cost the California economy $6 billion.

It is important to note that the strikes were not simply financial disputes between wealthy people; Most of the artists and writers in the union struggle to earn a living from their art.

Interestingly, several smaller studios quickly accepted the unions’ terms through interim agreements, meaning stars like Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi could promote Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla” for A24; Meg Ryan and David Duchovny May Press Ryan’s “What Happens Later” for Bleacher Street Media; And Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz are already promoting Michael Mann’s upcoming “Ferrari” for Neon.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Serious negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP began for a short time in October, followed by more sustained negotiations in early November.

By Saturday, November 4, the studio sent its “last, best and final” offer to the actors union, triggering a marathon negotiating session that culminated in Wednesday’s agreement.

In the final weeks, four CEOs — Los Gatos-based Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, NBCUniversal’s Donna Langley, Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav and Disney’s Bob Iger — became actively involved in talks with SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher and Duncan. Went. Crabtree-Ireland, the Union’s chief negotiator.

By reaching the agreement now, the 2023-24 TV season and 2024 summer movie season have been saved, the studio said.