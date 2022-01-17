SAG Awards 2022, all nominations

The nominations have been announced SAG Awards 2022, or rather the acting awards of the Screen Actors Guild, the union of actors. This is an important step in the awards season, since, often, the SAG statuettes have a predictive value (greater than the Golden Globes) when it comes to the performers in the running for the Oscars.

The ceremony (in attendance!) Of the 2022 SAG Awards will take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on February 27, a month before the night of the Oscars. Through a video posted on the official Instagram profile, the nominations for the Screen Actors Guid Awards have been announced by Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens.

It is mainly the excluded who strike especially with respect to those present . Without mincing words, the absence of Kristen Stewart as Lady Diana in the biographical note immediately catches the eye Spencer, especially considering that, in the running for Best Supporting Actor, there is Jared Leto who, in the role of Paolo Gucci in House of Gucci, he certainly provided a performance that remains impressed but not one of his best. The actress, even after years and after having filed a series of impeccable auteur films (for Richard Glatzer and Wash Westmoreland, Olivier Assayas, Benedict Andrews, Barry Levinson, Ang Lee, Woody Allen) still seems to pay the price of her early popularity as Bella Swan in the saga Twilight.

Favorite (and already Golden Globe Awarded) film is The power of the dog with nominations in almost all possible categories for actors.

On the television front, the nominations for the 2022 SAG Awards align with the tastes of Emmy and Golden Globe jurors. It is therefore not surprising that Succession you collect three nominations (Best Cast, Best Actor and Best Actress in a Drama Series), as well as being easy to agree with the nominations for comedy series, which award Ted Lasso, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building. Among the miniseries, it excels Murder in Easttown, while surprising Ewan McGregor a little as the star of the failed Halston.

Sag Awards 2022, the nominations for the cinema

Best Cast:

Belfast

The signs of the heart

Don’t Look Up

A winning family – King Richard

House of Gucci