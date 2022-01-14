SAG Awards 2022 – All nominations
All nominations for the 2022 SAG Awards. Eyes on the cast of Belfast, Squid Game and The Great. Excellent exclusions, from Spielberg’s West Side Story to Kristen Stewart’s performance in Spencer
The Sag Awards 2022 will be officially assigned on February 27th.
Here are all the nominations:
Best Cast in a Movie
- Belfast
- TAIL
- Don’t Look Up
- House of Gucci
- King Richard
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Movie
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
- Will Smith, King Richard
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Movie
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
- Jennifer Hudson, Respect
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie
- Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
- Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
- Troy Kotsur, CODA
- Jared Leto, House of Gucci
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie
- Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
- Cate Blanchett, The Fair of Illusions
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Stunt Cast in a Movie
- Black Widow
- Dunes
- The Matrix Resurrections
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Best Cast in a Drama Series
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- The Morning Show
- Squid Game
- Succession
- Yellowstone
Best Cast in a Comedy Series
- The Great
- Hacks
- The Kominsky Method
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
- Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Evan Peters, Murder in Easttown
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius
- Margaret Qualley, Maid
- Jean Smart, Murder in Easttown
- Kate Winslet, Murder in Easttown
Best Actor in a Drama Series
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
Best Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- HoYeon Jung, Squid Game
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Sandra Oh, The Chair
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Stunt Cast in a Series
- Cobra Kai
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Loki
- Murder in Easttown
- Squid Game
————————————————– ————-
Here is the new Sentieriselvaggi21st # 10: CYBERPUNK 2021, the future has arrived
————————————————– ————-