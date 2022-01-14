News

SAG Awards 2022 – All nominations

All nominations for the 2022 SAG Awards. Eyes on the cast of Belfast, Squid Game and The Great. Excellent exclusions, from Spielberg’s West Side Story to Kristen Stewart’s performance in Spencer

The time has come for the SAG Awards, the awards given by the Screen Actors Guild, the Syndicate of Actors, which often anticipate the winners of the Oscars. SAG Award nominations on the film front see at the forefront Belfast, King Richard and the latest Netflix hit Don’t Look Up. As for the drama TV series, the nominations of the cast of Succession, The Handmaid’s Tale and Squid Game, while in the comedy series category it might win The Great, played by an Elle Fanning in a state of grace, like Ted Lasso, The Kominsky Method and Only Murders in the Building. Actors include veterans Denzel Washington, Javier Bardem, Brian Cox, Michael Keaton and Steve Martin. As for the female categories, Nicole Kidman, Cate Blanchett, Kate Wislet and Lady Gaga emerge, with the exclusion of Meryl Streep, the unusual president of the United States in Don’t Look Up. The nominations have, in fact, impressed above all for the excellent exclusions. Above all the sensational one of Kristen Stewart who, in Spencer by Pablo Larraín, he plays Lady Diana. No mention even for the West Side Story by Steven Spielberg.

The Sag Awards 2022 will be officially assigned on February 27th.

Here are all the nominations:

Best Cast in a Movie

  • Belfast
  • TAIL
  • Don’t Look Up
  • House of Gucci
  • King Richard

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Movie

  • Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
  • Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!
  • Will Smith, King Richard
  • Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Movie

  • Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
  • Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
  • Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
  • Jennifer Hudson, Respect
  • Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie

  • Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
  • Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
  • Troy Kotsur, CODA
  • Jared Leto, House of Gucci
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

  • Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
  • Cate Blanchett, The Fair of Illusions
  • Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
  • Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
  • Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Stunt Cast in a Movie

  • Black Widow
  • Dunes
  • The Matrix Resurrections
  • No Time to Die
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Best Cast in a Drama Series

  • The Handmaid’s Tale
  • The Morning Show
  • Squid Game
  • Succession
  • Yellowstone

Best Cast in a Comedy Series

  • The Great
  • Hacks
  • The Kominsky Method
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

  • Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
  • Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
  • Michael Keaton, Dopesick
  • Ewan McGregor, Halston
  • Evan Peters, Murder in Easttown

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
  • Cynthia Erivo, Genius
  • Margaret Qualley, Maid
  • Jean Smart, Murder in Easttown
  • Kate Winslet, Murder in Easttown

Best Actor in a Drama Series

  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series

  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
  • Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Sarah Snook, Succession
  • HoYeon Jung, Squid Game
  • Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
  • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Elle Fanning, The Great
  • Sandra Oh, The Chair
  • Jean Smart, Hacks
  • Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Stunt Cast in a Series

  • Cobra Kai
  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
  • Loki
  • Murder in Easttown
  • Squid Game

