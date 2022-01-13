Sag Awards 2022, films, tv series and nominated actors
The year has just begun, but it is already flooding nominations and awards. After the Golden Globes, this time it’s gods time Sag Awards 2022, whose nominations have been released in the last few hours. In a video posted on Instagram, actresses Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens announced the movie, the TV series they finalist actors, which on Sunday 27 February will compete for the thirteen highly coveted prizes.
Great satisfaction for House of Gucci by Ridley Scott, in the lead, tied with The Power of the Dog, with three nominations, including Best Cast (along with Belfast, A winning family – King Richard, Don’t Look Up And Tail), Best Actress (Lady Gaga) and Best Supporting Actor (Jared Leto). Disappointment instead for West Side Story by Steven Spielberg, nominated only with Ariana deBose as Best Supporting Actress.
As for the world of actors, in the category of best leading actress we find not only Lady Gaga, but also Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Jennifer Hudson and Nicole Kidman, while Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith and Denzel Washington will compete to win the Sag Award for the best male actor. Among the favorite actors left with a dry mouth we find Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up), Peter Dinklage (Cyrano) and Kristen Stewart, who was excluded from the shortlist of finalists despite her praiseworthy performance in Spencer as Lady Diana.
As for TV series, among the finalists stands out Squid Game Netflix, the first non-English series (and the first South Korean) to be nominated for Sag Awards 2022. The show also garnered five-point spots for Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon, Best Actor and Best Actress in a Drama Series, respectively. For the sake of completeness, we report the list of all the finalists, divided by categories.
SAG AWARDS 2022, THE NOMINATIONS FOR CINEMA
Best cast
Belfast
TAIL
Don’t Look Up
A winning family – King Richard
House of Gucci
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… Boom!
Will Smith – A Winning Family – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes
Olivia Colman – The dark daughter
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudosn – Respect
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Best Supporting Actor
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper – Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur – TAIL
Jared Leto – House of Gucci
Kodi Smith-McPhee – The power of the dog
Best Supporting Actress
Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
Cate Blanchett – Nightmare Alley – The Fair of Illusions
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst – The power of the dog
Ruth Negga – Two women – Passing
Best doubles
Black Widow
Dunes
Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
SAG AWARDS 2022, THE NOMINATIONS FOR TV
Best Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a wedding
Michael Douglas – Dopesick
Ewan McGregor – Halston
Evan Peters – Murder in Easttown
Best Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Jean Smart – Murder in Easttown
Kate Winslet – Murder in Easttown
Best Cast in a Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning – The Great
Sandra Oh – The Chair
Jean Smart – Hacks
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Best Cast in a Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox – Succession
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook – Succession
Reese Whiterspoon – The Morning Show
Best doubles
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Murder in Easttown
Squid Game
