Sag Awards 2022, here are all the nominations

The nominations of the Sag Awards 2022, or the prizes awarded by Screen Actors Guild, the powerful association of Hollywood actors. Predictably, on the TV series front, titles such as Succession And Ted Lasso, with five nominations each including talented performers such as Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham. Among the other serial successes that have also been noticed the Korean production Squid Game And Murder in Easttown (one of its protagonists, Jean Smart, also has a dual nomination for his starring role in the comedy series Hacks).

Many surprises, however, among the film nominations: many were surprised, for example, by the absence of nominations for Spencer by Pablo Larraín and in particular for the fact that the protagonist Kristen Stewart, who plays Lady Diana, was not included. Few satisfactions than expected also for West Side Story by Spielberg e Belfast by Kenneth Branagh, while the attention of the association was divided between The power of the dog, Don’t Look Up, House of Gucci And King Richard.

Usually, as many Guild members are also Academy Awards voters, the Sag winners are very indicative of who could next win the Oscars. We will see if this is repeated again this year, in a period in which all the awards ceremonies are undergoing several backlashes and uncertainties. The 2022 Sag Awards will be officially awarded on next February 27th, meanwhile, here are all the nominations:

Best Cast in a Movie

Belfast

TAIL

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Movie

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The power of the dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Movie

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, TAIL

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The power of the dog

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, The fair of illusions

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The power of the dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Stunt Cast in a Movie

Black Widow

Dunes

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Best Cast in a Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Best Cast in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Murder in Easttown

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Murder in Easttown

Kate Winslet, Murder in Easttown

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

HoYeon Jung, Squid Game

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Stunt Cast in a Series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Murder in Easttown

Squid Game