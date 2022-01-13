Sag Awards 2022, here are all the nominations
The nominations of the Sag Awards 2022, or the prizes awarded by Screen Actors Guild, the powerful association of Hollywood actors. Predictably, on the TV series front, titles such as Succession And Ted Lasso, with five nominations each including talented performers such as Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham. Among the other serial successes that have also been noticed the Korean production Squid Game And Murder in Easttown (one of its protagonists, Jean Smart, also has a dual nomination for his starring role in the comedy series Hacks).
Many surprises, however, among the film nominations: many were surprised, for example, by the absence of nominations for Spencer by Pablo Larraín and in particular for the fact that the protagonist Kristen Stewart, who plays Lady Diana, was not included. Few satisfactions than expected also for West Side Story by Spielberg e Belfast by Kenneth Branagh, while the attention of the association was divided between The power of the dog, Don’t Look Up, House of Gucci And King Richard.
Usually, as many Guild members are also Academy Awards voters, the Sag winners are very indicative of who could next win the Oscars. We will see if this is repeated again this year, in a period in which all the awards ceremonies are undergoing several backlashes and uncertainties. The 2022 Sag Awards will be officially awarded on next February 27th, meanwhile, here are all the nominations:
Best Cast in a Movie
Belfast
TAIL
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Movie
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The power of the dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Movie
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, TAIL
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The power of the dog
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, The fair of illusions
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The power of the dog
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Stunt Cast in a Movie
Black Widow
Dunes
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Best Cast in a Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
Best Cast in a Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Murder in Easttown
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Murder in Easttown
Kate Winslet, Murder in Easttown
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
HoYeon Jung, Squid Game
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Jean Smart, Hacks
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Stunt Cast in a Series
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Murder in Easttown
Squid Game