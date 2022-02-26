SAG Awards 2022 live stream on TNT: watch here live, time, channel, list of nominees and winners, link, red carpet | mx, usa, es | Asian culture

The SAG Awards 2022 They arrive in a matter of hours. With four nominations, including its leads Lee Jung Jae and Jung Ho Yeon, Netflix’s Squid game is the front-runner for Screen Actors Guild Awards. When and where to see the award ceremony live? We tell you the details here.

What are the SAG Awards?

Known as the Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, for its Spanish translation, SAG honors the most outstanding performances left by film and television.

SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Union and the American Federation of Radio and Television Artists) present this event that celebrates its 28th edition this 2022.

Screen Actors Guild Awards comes to Oscar days. Photo: SAG

SAG Awards 2022: where to watch

The 2022 SAG Awards will be broadcast from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on sunday february 27 .

TNT Latin America will take the event live to Peru, Mexico and more countries in the region. It can also be seen on TBS.

What channel to watch the SAGs on? Photo: TNT

SAG Awards 2022: what time does the gala start?

The broadcast in I live on TNT Latin America starts at 8:00 pm in Peru. Check in this list what time it starts in your country.

SAG Awards 2022 in Peru, Colombia and Ecuador by TNT Latin America : 8 p.m. on February 27

SAG Awards 2022 in Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador by TNT Latin America: 7 p.m. on February 27

SAG Awards 2022 in Bolivia and Venezuela by TNT Latin America: 9 p.m. on February 27

SAG Awards 2022 in Chile, Argentina and Brazil by TNT Latin America: 10 p.m. on February 27.

SAG 2022 Red Carpet Schedule

Two hours before the central gala, E! Entertainment will start broadcasting the red carpet of the SAG 2022 exclusively.

The actors of the squid game Jung Ho Yeon and Lee Jung Jae, Lady Gaga, Will Smith, and Selena Gomez are among the 28 SAG attendees, so fans are hoping to see them on the red carpet.

SAG Awards 2022 red carpet in Peru, Colombia and Ecuador : 6 p.m. on February 27

Red carpet of SAG Awards 2022 in Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador by TNT Latin America: 5 p.m. on February 27

Red carpet of SAG Awards 2022 in Bolivia and Venezuela by TNT Latin America: 7 p.m. on February 27

Red carpet of SAG Awards 2022 in Chile, Argentina and Brazil by TNT Latin America: 8 p.m. on February 27

The statuette that collects all winners of the SAG Awards. Photo: SAG

2022 SAG Awards Broadcast Channels

Where to watch the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards? Check in this list the TNT Latin America channels, by country.

TNT in Peru

Movistar TV: Channel 595 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD)

clear tv : Channel 53 (SD) and Channel 1504 (HD)

DirecTV: Channel 502 (SD/HD) and Channel 1502 (HD)

TNT in Chile

You have HD: Channel 243 (SD) and Channel 131 (HD)

Entel TV HD: Channel 109 (HD)

TVR: Channel 56 (SD) and Channel 781 (HD)

GTD Manquehue/Telsur : Channel 251 (SD) and Channel 890 (HD)

Movistar TV: Channel 595 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD)

TNT in Colombia

DirecTV: Channel 502 (SD/HD) and Channel 1502 (HD)

Movistar TV: Channel 601 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD)

TNT in Argentina

cablevision : Channel 46 (Analog) and Channel 306 (Digital/HD)

Movistar TV : Channel 305 (HD)

Cablevision Flow : Channel 306 (HD)

clear tv: Channel 309

TNT in Mexico

Sky : Channel 899 (SD) and Channel 1899 (HD)

StarTV: channel 415

Izzy: Channel 610 (SD) and Channel 912 (HD)

Megawire: Channel 410 (SD) and Channel 1410 (HD)

TNT in Bolivia

You: Channel 406 (SD) and Channel 759 (HD).

Lady Gaga and Jung Ho Yeon are nominated for the 2022 SAG Awards. Photo: AFP/Netflix

Can you watch TNT online for free?

In addition to the television broadcast, details of the event will be shared live on the TNT and TBS websites and the mobile applications of the aforementioned channels.

SAG 2022: complete list of nominees

The nominees for the 15 categories of the 2022 SAG Awards (including film and television division) were announced on January 12. Find out what prizes Squid game disputes.

Best Ensemble in a Drama Series

The maid’s tale

The morning show

squid game

Succession

Yellowstone

Nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the 2022 SAG Awards. Photo: @SAGawards

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

cobra kai

Loki

Mare of Easttown

squid game

The falcon and the winter soldier

SAG Awards 2022 – Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series. Photo: @SAGawards

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox for Succession

Billy Crudup for The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin for Succession

Lee Jung Jae for Squid game

Jeremy Strong for Succession

Nominated for best actor at the SAG Awards 2022. Photo: @SAGawards

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show

Jung Ho Yeon for Squid game

Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook for Succession

Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show

Nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series at the 2022 SAG Awards. Photo: @SAGawards

This video reviews the full list of nominees for the 2022 SAG Awards:

Lee Jung Jae with Will Smith at the 2022 SAG Awards

The possible seating distribution of the SAG Awards has been leaked. According to this information, Lee Jung Jae would share a table with Will Smith, Selena Gomez, Helen Mirren, Alexandra Daddario, Ross Butler and more.