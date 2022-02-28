SAG Awards 2022, LIVE the awards ceremony

It’s time for the Screen Actors Guild to recognize the best of the year in film and television, and on the eve of the Oscars, the SAG Awards arrive.

The award show that shows the best of film and television arrives with its 28th edition this* Sunday, February 27* from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, United States.

SAG Awards 2022 Winners

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

• Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

• Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

• Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… ​​Boom”

• Will Smith, “King Richard”

• Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

• Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

• Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

• Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

• Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

• Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

• Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

• Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

BEST CASTING IN A MOVIE

• “Belfast”

• “CODA”

• “Don’t Look Up”

• “House of Gucci”

• “King Richard”

BEST STUDENT GROUP IN A MOVIE

• “Black Widow”

• “Dune”

• “The Matrix Resurrections”

• “No Time to Die”

• “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES

• Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

• Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

•Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

• Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

• Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES

• Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

• Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

• Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

• Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

• Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

• Brian Cox, “Succession”

• Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

• Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

• Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

• Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

• Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

• Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

• Elizabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

• Sarah Snook, “Succession”

• Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

BEST MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

•Michael Douglas, “The Cominsky Method”

• Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

• Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

• Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

• Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

• Elle Fanning, “The Great”

• Sandra Oh, “The Chair”

• Jean Smart, “Hacks”

• Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

• Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

BEST CASTING IN A DRAMA SERIES

• “The Handmaid’s Tale”

• “The Morning Show”

• “Squid Game”

• “Succession”

• “Yellowstone”

BEST CASTING IN A COMEDY SERIES

• “The Great”

• “Hacks”

• “The Kominsky Method”

• “Only Murders in the Building”

• “Ted Lasso”

OUTSTANDING ACTION PERFORMANCE BY AN ASSEMBLE OF STUNTS IN A COMEDY OR DRAMATIC SERIES

• “Cobra Kai”

• “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

• “Loki

• “Mare of Easttown”

• “Squid Game”