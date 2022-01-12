Sag Awards 2022, nominations announced: House of Gucci in the lead for actor awards

Belfast, House of Gucci, King Richard, Don’t Look Up And Tail: These are the 2021 films that the Screen Actors Guild nominated for the Best Cast Award, the Oscars equivalent of Best Picture. House of Gucci it was the film leading the way with three nominations including Best Actress (Lady Gaga) and Best Supporting Actor (Jared Leto).

The big disappointed

Partial disappointment for The Power of the Dog by Jane Campion, who is snubbed in the best cast category and consoles herself with the nominations in their respective categories for Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee (lead actor for Cumberbatch, supporting actress Dunst, supporting actor the young Smit-McPhee ), while West Side Story by Steven Spielberg only received one nomination for Ariana deBose (Best Supporting Actress). As for the actors, Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up), Peter Dinklage (Cyrano) and Kristen Stewart, Eve’s favorite for her portrayal of Lady Diana in Spencer.

Nominations announced on Instagram

They announced the nominations on Instagram Rosario Dawson (Dopesick) and Vanessa Hudgens (Tick, Tick … Boom!). Sag, after a year in virtual edition, will go live on Tnt and Tbs on Sunday 27 February from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. During the ceremony, a special award will go to British actress Helen Mirren.

TV series

2,500 randomly chosen members of the Guild vote for Sag. In terms of TV awards, considered a prelude to the Emmys, they remained in the race Succession, The Handmaid’s Tale, Morning Show, Squid Game And Yellowstone for Best Ensemble Performance in a Drama Series; The Great, Hacks, Kominsky Method, Only Murders in the Building And Ted Lasso among the comic series.

Squid Game first series not in English candidate

Squid Game by Netflix is ​​the first non-English series (and the first South Korean) to enter the nominations. The show also garnered five-point spots for Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon, Best Actor and Best Actress in a Drama Series, respectively. While for Succession, four of the leading actors (Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook entered the five.

SAG Awards, the nominations for the cinema

Best cast



Belfast

TAIL

Don’t Look Up

A winning family – King Richard

House of Gucci

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… Boom!

Will Smith – A Winning Family – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes

Olivia Colman – The dark daughter

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudosn – Respect

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Best Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper – Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur – TAIL

Jared Leto – House of Gucci

Kodi Smith-McPhee – The power of the dog

Best Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Cate Blanchett – Nightmare Alley – The Fair of Illusions

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst – The power of the dog

Ruth Negga – Two women – Passing

Best doubles

Black Widow

Dunes

Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

SAG Awards, nominations for television

Best Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a wedding

Michael Douglas – Dopesick

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Evan Peters – Murder in Easttown

Best Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Jean Smart – Murder in Easttown

Kate Winslet – Murder in Easttown

Best Cast in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning – The Great

Sandra Oh – The Chair

Jean Smart – Hacks

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Best Cast in a Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook – Succession

Reese Whiterspoon – The Morning Show

Best doubles

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Murder in Easttown

Squid Game