Sag Awards 2022, nominations announced: House of Gucci in the lead for actor awards
Belfast, House of Gucci, King Richard, Don’t Look Up And Tail: These are the 2021 films that the Screen Actors Guild nominated for the Best Cast Award, the Oscars equivalent of Best Picture. House of Gucci it was the film leading the way with three nominations including Best Actress (Lady Gaga) and Best Supporting Actor (Jared Leto).
The big disappointed
Partial disappointment for The Power of the Dog by Jane Campion, who is snubbed in the best cast category and consoles herself with the nominations in their respective categories for Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee (lead actor for Cumberbatch, supporting actress Dunst, supporting actor the young Smit-McPhee ), while West Side Story by Steven Spielberg only received one nomination for Ariana deBose (Best Supporting Actress). As for the actors, Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up), Peter Dinklage (Cyrano) and Kristen Stewart, Eve’s favorite for her portrayal of Lady Diana in Spencer.
Nominations announced on Instagram
They announced the nominations on Instagram Rosario Dawson (Dopesick) and Vanessa Hudgens (Tick, Tick … Boom!). Sag, after a year in virtual edition, will go live on Tnt and Tbs on Sunday 27 February from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. During the ceremony, a special award will go to British actress Helen Mirren.
TV series
2,500 randomly chosen members of the Guild vote for Sag. In terms of TV awards, considered a prelude to the Emmys, they remained in the race Succession, The Handmaid’s Tale, Morning Show, Squid Game And Yellowstone for Best Ensemble Performance in a Drama Series; The Great, Hacks, Kominsky Method, Only Murders in the Building And Ted Lasso among the comic series.
Squid Game first series not in English candidate
Squid Game by Netflix is the first non-English series (and the first South Korean) to enter the nominations. The show also garnered five-point spots for Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon, Best Actor and Best Actress in a Drama Series, respectively. While for Succession, four of the leading actors (Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook entered the five.
SAG Awards, the nominations for the cinema
Best cast
Belfast
TAIL
Don’t Look Up
A winning family – King Richard
House of Gucci
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… Boom!
Will Smith – A Winning Family – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes
Olivia Colman – The dark daughter
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudosn – Respect
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Best Supporting Actor
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper – Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur – TAIL
Jared Leto – House of Gucci
Kodi Smith-McPhee – The power of the dog
Best Supporting Actress
Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
Cate Blanchett – Nightmare Alley – The Fair of Illusions
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst – The power of the dog
Ruth Negga – Two women – Passing
Best doubles
Black Widow
Dunes
Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
SAG Awards, nominations for television
Best Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a wedding
Michael Douglas – Dopesick
Ewan McGregor – Halston
Evan Peters – Murder in Easttown
Best Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Jean Smart – Murder in Easttown
Kate Winslet – Murder in Easttown
Best Cast in a Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning – The Great
Sandra Oh – The Chair
Jean Smart – Hacks
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Best Cast in a Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox – Succession
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook – Succession
Reese Whiterspoon – The Morning Show
Best doubles
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Murder in Easttown
Squid Game