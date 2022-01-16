SAG Awards 2022 nominations: House of Gucci, The power of the dog, Succession and Ted Lasso stand out

SAG Awards 2022 nominations: for the Screen Actors Guild the best interpretations in House of Gucci And The power of the dog (3 nominations) between films, Succession And Ted Lasso (5 nominations) between TV series
The awards season continues, after the awarding of the Golden Globes, with the confirmation of The power of the dog from Jane Campion, Belfast from Kenneth Branagh And The signs of the heart – Coda from Sian Heder among the most popular films by Screen Actors Guild to the nominations of SAG Awards 2022, which will be awarded Sunday 27 February live on TNT And TBS live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica; among the TV series, confirmations for Succession And Ted Lasso, with 5 nominations, and Murder in Easttown with 4 nominations.
Snub by the actors guild West Side Story from Steven Spielberg, which receives only one nomination a Ariana DeBose Best Supporting Actress, e Kristen Stewart, not considered for its Lady Diana in Spencer.
The three nominations are a bit surprising House of Gucci from Ridley Scott, respectively to the best cast, to the best leading actress Lady Gaga and Best Supporting Actor Jared Leto, for a film not particularly acclaimed by critics but loved by the public with over 124 million dollars in box office receipts.
Among the TV series it also stands out Squid Game with three nominations: Best Cast for a Drama Series, Best Actress in a Leading Role a Jung Ho-yeon and best leading actor a Lee Jung-jae, and it’s the first time in history that a non-English language series has been nominated for SAG Awards. Great milestone for the Korean production, also beloved in Hollywood, already the most seen series ever on Netflix and also triumphant to ours Maddy Awards. The evening will also include a special prize ad Helen Mirren.
Let’s review all the nominations together SAG Awards 2022, enjoy!
SAG AWARDS 2022 NOMINATION – CINEMA
Best cast
Belfast
The signs of the heart – Coda
Don’t Look Up
A winning family – King Richard
House of Gucci
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!
Will Smith – A winning family – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes
Olivia Colman – The dark daughter
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudosn – Respect
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Best Supporting Actor
Ben Affleck – The bar of high hopes
Bradley Cooper – Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur – The signs of the heart – Coda
Jared Leto – House of Gucci
Kodi Smith-McPhee – The power of the dog
Best Supporting Actress
Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
Cate Blanchett – Nightmare Alley – The Fair of Illusions
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst – The power of the dog
Ruth Negga – Two women – Passing
Best doubles
Black Widow
Dunes
Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
SAG AWARDS 2022 NOMINATION – TELEVISION
Best Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a wedding
Michael Douglas – Dopesick
Ewan McGregor – Halston
Evan Peters – Murder in Easttown
Best Actress in a Movie, TV or Miniseries
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Jean Smart – Murder in Easttown
Kate Winslet – Murder in Easttown
Best Cast in a Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky method
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning – The Great
Sandra Oh – The Chair
Jean Smart – Hacks
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Best Cast in a Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox – Succession
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook – Succession
Reese Whiterspoon – The Morning Show
Best doubles
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Murder in Easttown
Squid Game