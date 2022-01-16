SAG Awards 2022 nominations: House of Gucci, The power of the dog, Succession and Ted Lasso stand out

SAG Awards 2022 nominations: for the Screen Actors Guild the best interpretations in House of Gucci And The power of the dog (3 nominations) between films, Succession And Ted Lasso (5 nominations) between TV series

The awards season continues, after the awarding of the Golden Globes, with the confirmation of The power of the dog from Jane Campion, Belfast from Kenneth Branagh And The signs of the heart – Coda from Sian Heder among the most popular films by Screen Actors Guild to the nominations of SAG Awards 2022, which will be awarded Sunday 27 February live on TNT And TBS live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica; among the TV series, confirmations for Succession And Ted Lasso, with 5 nominations, and Murder in Easttown with 4 nominations.

Snub by the actors guild West Side Story from Steven Spielberg, which receives only one nomination a Ariana DeBose Best Supporting Actress, e Kristen Stewart, not considered for its Lady Diana in Spencer.

The three nominations are a bit surprising House of Gucci from Ridley Scott, respectively to the best cast, to the best leading actress Lady Gaga and Best Supporting Actor Jared Leto, for a film not particularly acclaimed by critics but loved by the public with over 124 million dollars in box office receipts.

Among the TV series it also stands out Squid Game with three nominations: Best Cast for a Drama Series, Best Actress in a Leading Role a Jung Ho-yeon and best leading actor a Lee Jung-jae, and it’s the first time in history that a non-English language series has been nominated for SAG Awards. Great milestone for the Korean production, also beloved in Hollywood, already the most seen series ever on Netflix and also triumphant to ours Maddy Awards. The evening will also include a special prize ad Helen Mirren.

Let’s review all the nominations together SAG Awards 2022, enjoy!

SAG AWARDS 2022 NOMINATION – CINEMA

Best cast

Belfast

The signs of the heart – Coda

Don’t Look Up

A winning family – King Richard

House of Gucci

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

Will Smith – A winning family – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes

Olivia Colman – The dark daughter

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudosn – Respect

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Best Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck – The bar of high hopes

Bradley Cooper – Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur – The signs of the heart – Coda

Jared Leto – House of Gucci

Kodi Smith-McPhee – The power of the dog

Best Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Cate Blanchett – Nightmare Alley – The Fair of Illusions

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst – The power of the dog

Ruth Negga – Two women – Passing

Best doubles

Black Widow

Dunes

Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

SAG AWARDS 2022 NOMINATION – TELEVISION

Best Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a wedding

Michael Douglas – Dopesick

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Evan Peters – Murder in Easttown

Best Actress in a Movie, TV or Miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Jean Smart – Murder in Easttown

Kate Winslet – Murder in Easttown

Best Cast in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky method

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning – The Great

Sandra Oh – The Chair

Jean Smart – Hacks

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Best Cast in a Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook – Succession

Reese Whiterspoon – The Morning Show

Best doubles

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Murder in Easttown

Squid Game